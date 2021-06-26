How Harry and Meghan carry on Diana’s legacy for the next generation

When the Sussexes announced their intention to step down from royal roles in January 2020, it’s fair to say they shocked the world. In the statement, posted on their then-used Instagram account, the couple said: After many months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to transition this year by starting to carve out a new, progressive role within the company. ‘institution. Harry and Meghan then described their intention to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and shared their immediate goals including becoming financially independent and spending more time in North America. The couple added that these next steps would be taken while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

Had they continued as active members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan would have had to perform official duties on behalf of the Crown. Aside from their sponsorships, the couple were said to have been limited in what they could do, when they could do it, and how they did it. As Harry said, it left them feeling trapped.

It’s a sentiment Harry’s mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, shared. In fact, many comparisons have been drawn between Harry and Meghan’s current situation and Diana’s almost three decades ago. More interesting perhaps, how the two sides continued to lead a life of service, as Meghan and Harry said. (Diana continued her humanitarian work after her separation in 1992 and her divorce from Prince Charles.)

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

While most of the headlines on Meghan and Harry have recently focused on their explosive interview with Oprah and the revelation that the reason they left the company was largely due to racism, they have also been occupied by d ‘other things. Including: the launch of their own charitable foundation, Archewell; sign agreements with Spotify, Netflix, and Apple; start a new job, in Harrys case, and post a New York Times bestselling children’s book, in Meghans. As well as fighting (and winning) huge legal battles in the UK, mourning the death of the Duke of Edinburgh and welcoming the newest member of their family: Lilibet Lili Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Along with all of this, the Royal Rift is brewing. The unveiling of a statue in honor of the late Princess of Wales, which Harry and Meghan are said to have attended, is a poignant metaphor for the estrangement of couples from the royal family.

So what’s next for the royal couple? Given their extended parental leave, we may have to wait a while to find out. But, ahead of what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday on July 1, four industry experts are revealing what they think they can hold in store for Harry and Meghan. In short, expect the couple to continue to honor and evolve Diana’s legacy, pushing it forward into the 21st century.

On creating legal precedents and maintaining their privacy

The Sussexes are ultimately waging an uphill battle with the media and the lawsuits, notes media attorney Jonathan Coad. Having represented royal clients in the past, including Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York Coad is well versed in defending high-profile cases. As a former partner of Schillings, the law firm responsible for Meghans’ recent victory over Sunday mail, Coad recalls a similar case involving Princess Diana, in which she successfully sued the Mirror Group newspapers for spreading photos taken without her knowledge.

Sussexes finally lead a bitter media battle, legal action

This case, Coad claims, was essential for Diana because the tabloids will take as much ground as they think they will, and there comes a point when you need to draw a line and say no more.

Meghan [Markles] historic victory over Associated Newspapers earlier this year could be the first in a long series, he adds. I would be very surprised if there are not more lawsuits [in the future]. The Associated Newspapers lawsuit was a similar glove-laying exercise for the Sussexes, but it’s an approach they will have to stick to, suggests Coad. They made a strategic decision to fight, I don’t think they have a choice [but to continue in this way], he concludes.

On their social media plans

Gain 1 million followers in less than six hours, Instagram account @SussexRoyal broke a world record in 2019. Since then, couples’ social media activity has been minimal, and March 2020 marked their last post, possibly for good. Princess Diana has achieved global worship without social media, but could the Sussexes be able to use it to their advantage?

Award-winning digital strategist Daniella Lebor has worked with multi-million dollar companies and big names, most of which use social media to raise awareness, something Meghan and Harry don’t need to do.

While mainstream media can criticize them, there will be a vocal group of people using social media to share positive feelings, Lebor argues, about the benefits that could come from Harry and Meghan embracing social media again. Their fan pages, for example, are booming: @Duchess_of_Sussex has over 300,000 followers. It is quite possible that these [fan] social media accounts have increased due to [the Sussexes] absence on social platforms, notes the Labor Party, adding that their impact should not be underestimated. In 2019, a social media campaign launched by the so-called Sussex Squad, #GlobalSussexBabyShower, raised thousands of dollars for charity in honor of baby Archie.

Instead of conventional social media accounts, the couple appear to use their Archewell foundation’s website to share personal messages, such as a recent tribute to Prince Phillip, and the announcement of the birth of their daughter. This gives them a degree of control that other online platforms cannot.

On honest crisis management

As a crisis communications expert accustomed to advising multinationals and governments, Antonia Green spends a fair amount of time in damage control mode. But crisis management is not just about mitigation, this work can serve as an extension of personal branding, emphasizing a commitment to core values ​​even in difficult times, which the Sussexes already have. started doing, according to Green.

There has been a clear change in their response to the crisis and management issues following their resignation as royals, Green notes. Eager to recreate Diana’s authenticity, the couple appear determined to handle adversity with honesty, as evidenced by Meghan’s decision to publicly admit her miscarriage in one New York Times article earlier this year.

Pool / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

Even their handling of Prince Philips’ death was distinctive. There was still an interesting difference in the tributes paid by the brothers, observes Green. The tribute to Williams remained more formal, as Harry spoke directly about his personal relationship with his grandfather.

Much of Diana’s appeal rested on her authenticity, and the Sussexes are keen to maintain that honesty even when it’s uncomfortable, Green says. They seem determined to write their own story, without dictating it. While their recent vulnerable reactions to the tragedy and crisis aren’t traditionally royal, they certainly indicate how the couple intend to behave in the future, Green concludes.

On using their profile for good

Like Princess Diana, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are globally recognized. Shifting that media attention will be key to their success, says Kelly Lee Reeves, philanthropy public relations expert. Reeves has worked with Tony Hawk and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, building charitable brands for over 25 years. Of the Sussexes, she says: The way they use their spotlight to inspire compassion will be imperative if they are to match Diana’s work and the philanthropic brand.

Laurent SOLA / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images

Reeves attributes Diana’s success to her openness. She wasn’t above connecting and being active with the poorest of the poor, Reeves says. Despite the controversies surrounding her, Diana was able to put the media to good use, highlighting charity rather than personal struggle. The Sussexes, advises Reeves, should do the same.

The couple have already diverted media attention to causes close to their hearts. For example, following their interview with Oprah, the Sussexes benefited from increased control to highlight the PressPad media charity, donate through their nonprofit organization Archewell. And more recently, Harry and Meghan have used the media frenzy surrounding the birth of their daughter to draw attention to issues they care about, asking for donations from organizations that support young women, like Girls Inc.

Diana’s charitable efforts made an impact because she let her work speak for itself, Reeves says. She suggests the Sussexes will need to continue to put their charitable work first if they are to emulate Diana’s success.