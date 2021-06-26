Entertainment
How Harry and Meghan carry on Diana’s legacy for the next generation
When the Sussexes announced their intention to step down from royal roles in January 2020, it’s fair to say they shocked the world. In the statement, posted on their then-used Instagram account, the couple said: After many months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to transition this year by starting to carve out a new, progressive role within the company. ‘institution. Harry and Meghan then described their intention to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and shared their immediate goals including becoming financially independent and spending more time in North America. The couple added that these next steps would be taken while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.
Had they continued as active members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan would have had to perform official duties on behalf of the Crown. Aside from their sponsorships, the couple were said to have been limited in what they could do, when they could do it, and how they did it. As Harry said, it left them feeling trapped.
It’s a sentiment Harry’s mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, shared. In fact, many comparisons have been drawn between Harry and Meghan’s current situation and Diana’s almost three decades ago. More interesting perhaps, how the two sides continued to lead a life of service, as Meghan and Harry said. (Diana continued her humanitarian work after her separation in 1992 and her divorce from Prince Charles.)
While most of the headlines on Meghan and Harry have recently focused on their explosive interview with Oprah and the revelation that the reason they left the company was largely due to racism, they have also been occupied by d ‘other things. Including: the launch of their own charitable foundation, Archewell; sign agreements with Spotify, Netflix, and Apple; start a new job, in Harrys case, and post a New York Times bestselling children’s book, in Meghans. As well as fighting (and winning) huge legal battles in the UK, mourning the death of the Duke of Edinburgh and welcoming the newest member of their family: Lilibet Lili Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
Along with all of this, the Royal Rift is brewing. The unveiling of a statue in honor of the late Princess of Wales, which Harry and Meghan are said to have attended, is a poignant metaphor for the estrangement of couples from the royal family.
So what’s next for the royal couple? Given their extended parental leave, we may have to wait a while to find out. But, ahead of what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday on July 1, four industry experts are revealing what they think they can hold in store for Harry and Meghan. In short, expect the couple to continue to honor and evolve Diana’s legacy, pushing it forward into the 21st century.
On creating legal precedents and maintaining their privacy
The Sussexes are ultimately waging an uphill battle with the media and the lawsuits, notes media attorney Jonathan Coad. Having represented royal clients in the past, including Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York Coad is well versed in defending high-profile cases. As a former partner of Schillings, the law firm responsible for Meghans’ recent victory over Sunday mail, Coad recalls a similar case involving Princess Diana, in which she successfully sued the Mirror Group newspapers for spreading photos taken without her knowledge.
Sussexes finally lead a bitter media battle, legal action
This case, Coad claims, was essential for Diana because the tabloids will take as much ground as they think they will, and there comes a point when you need to draw a line and say no more.
Meghan [Markles] historic victory over Associated Newspapers earlier this year could be the first in a long series, he adds. I would be very surprised if there are not more lawsuits [in the future]. The Associated Newspapers lawsuit was a similar glove-laying exercise for the Sussexes, but it’s an approach they will have to stick to, suggests Coad. They made a strategic decision to fight, I don’t think they have a choice [but to continue in this way], he concludes.
On their social media plans
Gain 1 million followers in less than six hours, Instagram account @SussexRoyal broke a world record in 2019. Since then, couples’ social media activity has been minimal, and March 2020 marked their last post, possibly for good. Princess Diana has achieved global worship without social media, but could the Sussexes be able to use it to their advantage?
Award-winning digital strategist Daniella Lebor has worked with multi-million dollar companies and big names, most of which use social media to raise awareness, something Meghan and Harry don’t need to do.
While mainstream media can criticize them, there will be a vocal group of people using social media to share positive feelings, Lebor argues, about the benefits that could come from Harry and Meghan embracing social media again. Their fan pages, for example, are booming: @Duchess_of_Sussex has over 300,000 followers. It is quite possible that these [fan] social media accounts have increased due to [the Sussexes] absence on social platforms, notes the Labor Party, adding that their impact should not be underestimated. In 2019, a social media campaign launched by the so-called Sussex Squad, #GlobalSussexBabyShower, raised thousands of dollars for charity in honor of baby Archie.
Instead of conventional social media accounts, the couple appear to use their Archewell foundation’s website to share personal messages, such as a recent tribute to Prince Phillip, and the announcement of the birth of their daughter. This gives them a degree of control that other online platforms cannot.
On honest crisis management
As a crisis communications expert accustomed to advising multinationals and governments, Antonia Green spends a fair amount of time in damage control mode. But crisis management is not just about mitigation, this work can serve as an extension of personal branding, emphasizing a commitment to core values even in difficult times, which the Sussexes already have. started doing, according to Green.
There has been a clear change in their response to the crisis and management issues following their resignation as royals, Green notes. Eager to recreate Diana’s authenticity, the couple appear determined to handle adversity with honesty, as evidenced by Meghan’s decision to publicly admit her miscarriage in one New York Times article earlier this year.
Even their handling of Prince Philips’ death was distinctive. There was still an interesting difference in the tributes paid by the brothers, observes Green. The tribute to Williams remained more formal, as Harry spoke directly about his personal relationship with his grandfather.
Much of Diana’s appeal rested on her authenticity, and the Sussexes are keen to maintain that honesty even when it’s uncomfortable, Green says. They seem determined to write their own story, without dictating it. While their recent vulnerable reactions to the tragedy and crisis aren’t traditionally royal, they certainly indicate how the couple intend to behave in the future, Green concludes.
On using their profile for good
Like Princess Diana, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are globally recognized. Shifting that media attention will be key to their success, says Kelly Lee Reeves, philanthropy public relations expert. Reeves has worked with Tony Hawk and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, building charitable brands for over 25 years. Of the Sussexes, she says: The way they use their spotlight to inspire compassion will be imperative if they are to match Diana’s work and the philanthropic brand.
Reeves attributes Diana’s success to her openness. She wasn’t above connecting and being active with the poorest of the poor, Reeves says. Despite the controversies surrounding her, Diana was able to put the media to good use, highlighting charity rather than personal struggle. The Sussexes, advises Reeves, should do the same.
The couple have already diverted media attention to causes close to their hearts. For example, following their interview with Oprah, the Sussexes benefited from increased control to highlight the PressPad media charity, donate through their nonprofit organization Archewell. And more recently, Harry and Meghan have used the media frenzy surrounding the birth of their daughter to draw attention to issues they care about, asking for donations from organizations that support young women, like Girls Inc.
Diana’s charitable efforts made an impact because she let her work speak for itself, Reeves says. She suggests the Sussexes will need to continue to put their charitable work first if they are to emulate Diana’s success.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]