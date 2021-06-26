I’m not getting my due, says actor Ravinder Mand: The Tribune India

With 25 films as an actor, 15 films and shows as a writer and a Koka album in his kitten, the multi-talented Ravinder Mand is rocking the Punjabi entertainment industry. He is candid with us and talks about his career and more …

When did you realize you wanted to act?

When I was studying at school, I would parody popular Punjabi songs and perform in front of my friends. It was the turning point for me.

Your first experience in the industry?

I entered the industry with a hit comedy album, Chhankata. My parody song Teri moongi masri ne tuber di tabit kharab kar di was very popular.

Have you always been part of comedy films, a particular reason for that?

I’ve always been a part of comedy movies and series because I made my debut with Bhagwant Mann’s comedy series Jugnu Haazir Hai.

Why is comedy popular?

Comedy is popular because everyone is stressed out. Everyone wants to feel refreshed physically and mentally, for which humor is the best option.

Who influenced you the most?

Govinda, Diljit Dosanjh, Binnu Dhillon, Bhagwant Maan are my biggest influences.

How do you approach a role?

I work the look according to the character, then I pay close attention to the environment to which the role belongs so that I can completely mold the character.

Of so many comedic roles that you have played as an actor, which one is your favorite?

Oye Hoye Pyar Ho Gaya, Afsar, Shadda and Blackia are my favorite movies. These characters were very difficult to play.

Did you progress in your acting career according to your expectations?

I had to work hard to be successful in the Punjabi film industry. Sometimes I feel like I’m not getting the success I really deserve.

How important is developing a personal style when it comes to acting?

In this industry, developing your personal style is very important. If you have a different style then you can dominate the hearts of the audience.

Apart from acting, do you have other major interests or passions?

I write in my free time. I also like to write songs and sing.

What are your best projects to date?

Dakuaan Da Munda, Blackia, Munda Faridkotia, Rab Da Radio 2 and Afsar are my best projects so far. I received a lot of public appreciation for these films.

What is your most difficult role to date?

My characters in Ekam Da Son Of Soil, Main Teri Tu Mera, Zinde Meriye, Khatre Da Ghuggu, Blackia and Afsar were difficult.

Tell us about your future projects as an actor, writer and singer.

I am currently focusing on acting. My next films are Jodi with Diljit Dosanjh, Kade Haan Kade Naa with Singha, Dady Cool Munde Fool 2 and Saukan Saukne with Ammy Virk. —Dharam Pal