Older actors claim Daytime Emmy support trophies

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Daytime Emmys have turned into a love letter to Alex Trebek, honoring beloved Jeopardy! the host and the show seven months after his death.

Trebek won as a game show host and “Jeopardy!” took home game show honors on Friday night.

ABC General Hospital won four trophies, including Best Drama. Maurice Benard won lead actor honors for the third time as Sonny Corinthos.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood of CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful won the title of lead actress, adding to her trophy from two years ago for her role as Steffy Forrester.

It was a family affair, with Trebek and Larry King’s children agreeing on behalf of their late fathers.

Trebek’s son, Matt, and his daughter, Emily, stood behind the host’s podium on the quiz board. Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November at the age of 80.

As far back as we can remember he has always been so proud to be a part of Jeopardy! ‘, To work on a show based on the knowledge, the risk and the challenge that people face, ”said the son of Trebek. He liked each a little.

Emily added: He was always excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer. He was so lucky to be able to do what he loved, and we know he didn’t once take it for granted.

It was Trebek’s third consecutive victory and the sixth overall in the category. He has been nominated a record 32 times during his career.

Executive producer Mike Richards dedicated the award for Best Game Show to Trebek, who hosted for 37 years.

He was more than just a game show host, he was a legend, a towering figure, Richards said in pre-recorded remarks. He believed Jeopardy! was more than just a game show. He loved him because he represented facts, competition and celebration of intelligence.

Kelly Clarkson’s eponymous talk show won two trophies. The singer was honored as a host, beating daytime newcomer Drew Barrymore, among others, and the show won the entertainment category.

Trebek was recalled in a special tribute segment, starring Regis Philbin and King. Philbin passed away last July at the age of 88. Among those who paid tribute to Trebek in recorded comments were U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

I had the opportunity to speak to him a few years ago and he told me how proud he was to be Canadian, Trudeau said. I had to tell him that all Canadians are incredibly proud that he is also one of us.

King, who died in January at the age of 87, won the title of informative talk show host for his eponymous show on Ora TV. His sons, Chance and Cannon, agreed.

This final season was a testament to his love for broadcasting, Chance King said. Even though he is gone, he is with us in our hearts forever.

Marla Adams and Max Gail won the Supporting Actor trophies.

Adams plays Dina Mergeron in CBS’s The Young and the Restless. ”The 82-year-old actor accepted home with the Emmy statue on a table behind her. Y&R also won the Best Screenwriter category.

Gail appeared on stage while socially estranged due to the coronavirus pandemic to accept his role as Mike Corbin in General Hospital. It was the 78-year-old actor’s second trophy in the supporting category, won in 2019. GH also took home directing honors.

Red Table Talk, “starring Jada Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, won the Informative Talk Show Award.

Hosted The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood.

