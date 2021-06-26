3D video replaces huge sets in Verona as full operas resume

VERONA, Italy – The Arena Amphitheater in Verona in northern Italy has returned to staging full operas for the first time since the pandemic, but with a big difference.

The monumental sets that normally fill the vast amphitheater stage have been replaced by dynamic 3D images broadcast on huge LED screens, recreating a Sicilian village or a Fellini-style film backlot.

The distancing rules meant that movable stage sets for stagehands had to be limited behind the cramped backstage of the Roman-era open-air amphitheater, sparking a reimagining of the 98th Verona Arena Opera Festival.

For this season, technology is replacing the sets the arena is famous for, large enough to fill the expansive stage and engage even members of the audience sitting far away in the highest seats.

We already figured out last year in November that we had to have another plan, in the event that we could not use the large sets, said Arenas general manager Cecilia Gasdia. After all, the Arena di Verona is used to putting on big, somewhat pharaonic shows of great artistic quality.

Deputy Creative Director Stefano Trespidi brought in technical assistants at DWOK, an Italian company specializing in advanced video design that helped create La Scalas, the first of the 2020 season entirely virtual and designed virtual sets for production. by Aida at the Sydney Opera House.

They’re both artists and technicians, and it’s not easy, Trespidi said. It is a great innovation; innovations need time to take hold. The process that we have started today, we do not know where it will lead us. Of course, this will take us forward.

Friday’s season opening premiere was a double lineup by Pietro Mascagnis Cavalleria rusticana and Ruggiero Leoncavallos Pagliacci, a production slated for the 2020 season that was never staged due to restrictions limiting performances to concerts. In fact, the wooden decors of the last Cavalleria years remain unfinished at the cavernous Arenas workshop on the outskirts of town, possibly reserved for a future edition.

Instead, a Sicilian village was created on 400 square meters of LED screens, with projections of a hill, a church facade and craggy buildings, all with three-dimensional depth. The moving clouds brought dynamism to the scene, as singers and actors ascended and descended a physical staircase and crossed a foreground filled with tables and chairs to create a central plaza.

While Cavalleria rusticana was nostalgically staged in black, white and gray, Pagliacci’s cast was dressed in shiny technicolor costumes, against a more streamlined backdrop inspired by a Fellini film set, and highlighting the collision of life. real and theater in the opera.

The video component also includes cameo images from Italian museums in each of the five new operas, also including Aida “, Nabucco and La Traviata. Collaborations, including with the Vatican Museum, the Uffizi and the Egyptian Museum in Turin, are designed as a gesture of solidarity with another cultural branch which also suffered from restrictions during the pandemic.

They found this wonderful solution which works very well, said tenor Yusif Eyvazof, who sings the role of Canio / Pagliaccio. It is really so beautiful to see, that we do not see it is not a real setting. And the audience can see a real show, not just a concert.

Eyvazof said that the screens have an added advantage: they are very comfortable for the voice. It’s a wall, which also gives an acoustic support, and that’s very important in the Arena, because we sing outside.

The current virus restrictions mean the arena, for now, can accommodate a maximum of 6,000 guests, up from the 13,500 pre-pandemic. The orchestra musicians are separated by two-meter distances, the choir is distributed across the amphitheater stage like a Greek choir, and non-singing cast members wear masks when the stage gets crowded.

For many in the crowd, just seeing live theater was a treat and the new technology a new element to absorb.

Even accustomed to the great arenas of the Arena, she is nonetheless very beautiful, said Guia Veronese, a regular at the Arenas whose 8-year-old son sang in the Pagliacci boy choir. It almost seems real at some point.