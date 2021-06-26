REEL TALK: “F9” an unnecessary addition to the “Fast” franchise | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

F9: The Fast Saga which we’ll call F9 just to save time, because this two hour and 25 minute film has stolen my time enough already. The story, if you can call it that, continues to follow the globetrotting characters of the Fast and Furious crew as they find themselves dragged into another mission by Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell).

If you’ve seen a Fast and Furious movie, you’ve seen them all; at least those who don’t have Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s compressor character in them. His absence put off all subsequent films, leaving the saga in slow motion. (Yes, analogies to cars will continue throughout this review.)

There are eight previous films and even a spin-off (Hobbs & Shaw), you don’t have to see them all before you find out that there is absolutely nothing else to do, and the only option is to see F9.

The skeletal backstory is as follows: Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) chiseled and still wearing a crisp, ironed, crisp white V-neck T-shirt with a myriad of close-ups of his biceps and triceps is the father of the adorable Brian (Isaac and Immanuel Holtane).

The mother was killed by the famous Cipher (Charlize Theron) in a previous Fast & Furious movie. Letty, who miraculously didn’t die after all, lives with Dominic outside the network to raise this child together.

It’s a peaceful existence, but all of that is turned upside down as Tej (Ludacris), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) head to the property to alert the couple of a secret mission needed to keep Cipher out of control. the world.

Seems familiar? It should. There is absolutely nothing new or creative about it, although writers Justin Lin and Daniel Casey try to tell us the story of Dominic and Jakob (John Cena), who are torn apart by the intentional death of their father when they were only teenagers. .

Using flashbacks, we watch young Dominic (Vinnie Bennett) and young Jakob (Finn Cole) experience this devastating day and the moments that followed that led the once tight-knit siblings to hate each other.

If you’re a fan of this franchise, you’ll see the return of characters who, as Roman vehemently discusses the seemingly immortal characteristics of their group, never die or even scratch them in militaristic combat events.

Roman and Tej are the highlights of this movie, and I found myself waking up to sleep while they were on screen. Fortunately, they provide the comedic relief and do the most they can with the rudimentary dialogue given to them, but we need more.

Director and co-writers Lin and Casey also drop the ball with this comedic pair-wise tale of immortality. It was the only narrative thread that held me back in my seat.

This sequel, unsurprisingly, becomes nothing more than endless fight scenes and car chases that, while cool to watch, lose some of their awesomeness due to CGI.

However, what remains impressive are the filming locations, much of which is in Tbilisi, Georgia and Thailand. Plus, there’s a cameo of Helen Mirren (Queenie), driving a hot car, shifter, in one of the most disbelieving chase scenes you’ve ever seen. But she has fun and the public also because of her.

Theron who has a lackluster character also benefits, and she brings energy to Cipher who is inexplicably in a glass box for much of the movie.

There are a lot of inexplicable and even low-tech aspects to this movie, making it more of a movie to watch at home with friends so you can talk and laugh at its ridiculousness. F9 is a comedy, but he just doesn’t know it.

Along with the shallow, dull script comes the equally drab and cardboard performances of our main characters. Diesel has speed, performance like my daughter’s beach bike in the mountains.

He is crazy. He pursues his lips and has no inflection or body language. He’s just crazy. Rodriguez mirrors Diesels’ performance, and Cena fits that mold perfectly. This is the perfect recipe for a lullaby, and it works, as I have found myself dozing a few times.

Sometimes it’s better to just put the brakes on a concept and know when you’ve already crossed the finish line. Fast is over.

Reel Talk rating: 1 star

Pamela Powell is a film critic based in Bourbonnais and member of the CFCA, CCA, and certified Rotten Tomatoes critic. Writing reviews for 10 years, Pamela can also be found on WCIA TV in Champaign. She can be contacted at [email protected]

