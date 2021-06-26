WWE SmackDown results: Edge returns with an attack on Roman Reigns





For the first time since WrestleMania, the Superstar Rated-R has reappeared with a furious attack on Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousin Jimmy Uso. Additionally, Big E and Carmella were part of Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, among other WWE Smackdown highlights on Friday. ” You want me ?! I am here!!!”#Smack down @EdgeRatedR @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Q22WkRZcX5 WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2021 Edge attacked Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso A week after making history against Rey Mysterio in SmackDowns’ first-ever Hell in a Cell match, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his special counsel Paul Heyman have emerged to deliver a speech on the state of the Universal Championship. After Heyman listed the superstars the table chief had overcome and claimed they had wiped out the entire division, Reigns was about to take the mic. Out of nowhere, the WWE Hall of Famer Edge have returned for the first time since losing to Reigns in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania! Frenzied Edge unleashed a brutal attack on The Head of the Table that culminated with a shattering spear. Before Edge could strike the Con-Chair-To on Reigns, Jimmy Uso emerged to be in pain instead of his cousin. Moments later, Edge speared Uso through the barricade and started yelling for Reigns. .@EdgeRatedR Lance Jimmy @WWEUsos through the barricade! #Smack down @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/NSAl6AjoiW WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2021 Other results: Jimmy Uso beat. Dolph ziggler With his brother Jey Usore refusing to return to work, Jimmy Uso sought to prove that he could be the right hand man of his cousin, the universal champion Roman Reigns. After bringing Zig Zagged onto the steps of the Steel ring, Jimmy fought to defeat the former heavyweight world champion with a Superkick. Carmella was named to Money in the Bank Ladder Match; Liv Morgan beat. Carmella Deville told Liv she should earn her place in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match by beating Carmella in an impromptu match. In the match that followed, Morgan did just that, countering Carmella’s rope-stopping maneuver before wrapping it up for the pinfall. Large E def. Apollo crews will qualify for Money in the Bank Seconds after Commander Azeez was kicked out of the ring for continued interference, Big E reigned supreme over longtime rival and intercontinental champion Apollo Crews with the Big Ending to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Coronation of Kingsuke Nakamura After a huge win over King Corbin last week, Rick Boogs rocked the guitar for the new King of the Square Circle. Bayley and Seth Rollins won. Bianca Belair and Cesaro in a mixed team match Bayley and Seth Rollins emerged victorious when Seth met the SmackDown Women’s Champion as she was about to give KOD a go and set the stage for The Role Model to knock the Rose Plant out for victory.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos