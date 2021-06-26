Britney Spears “relaxed and happy” on vacation | Entertainment





Britney Spears is “relaxed and happy” while on vacation in Hawaii. The 39-year-old star – who begged a judge to end her court-ordered guardianship earlier this week – flew to Maui with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, and onlookers revealed that she was “dizzy and all smiles”. A source tells E! News: “Britney looked very happy and excited to be returning to Hawaii. She was giddy and all smiles when she landed on the island.” The couple relaxed by their hotel’s pool, the source explaining: “They thought about going to the beach, but it was very crowded so they stayed by the pool. Britney looked to be out of place in a pink bikini by the pool to catch some sun. “ Meanwhile, Britney recently claimed her guardianship was “abusive”, and demanded that her father Jamie Spears – who has acted as her curator to control his personal and professional affairs for 13 years – be jailed. She also apologized to fans for “pretending to be fine for the past two years.” Britney admitted that she tried to present herself “in a funny light” on Instagram because she was “embarrassed” to share what had happened to her. She wrote: “I just want to tell you a little secret, I believe that as people we all want fairytale life and besides I posted my life seems to be pretty amazing I think this is what we are all looking for !! !! it was one of my mom’s best traits no matter how s ***** day was when i was younger for me and my brothers and sisters, she always pretended everything was fine. I bring this to people’s attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL and if you read anything about me in the news this week you obviously know by now it’s not !!!! for years i did it because of my pride and i was embarrassed to sharing what happened to me but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a funny light !!!! Believe it or pretend I agree has really helped (sic ) “

