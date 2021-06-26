Telugu actor Kathi Mahesh encounters road accident, admitted to Nellore hospital

Film actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kathi Mahesh has been in a car accident.

Telugu actor Kathi Mahesh was in a traffic accident on Friday June 25 as he returned to Hyderabad from his home in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. His car collided with a truck and was badly damaged. The actor was slightly injured when the car’s airbags were opened. There are reports that he is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Nellore.

KATHI MAHESH ENCOUNTERS A ROAD ACCIDENT

Kathi Mahesh is an actress, former Bigg Boss contestant, film critic and critic. The actor was in a car accident yesterday in Chandrasekharapuram on the outskirts of Nellore. He was returning to Hyderabad when the accident occurred. He hasn’t regained consciousness yet.

His Innova car was heavily damaged in the accident. Reports suggest that Kathi Mahesh has not yet regained consciousness after the accident. Photos of the wrecked car are circulating on social networks.

Here are some photos:

The police arrived at the scene as soon as they received information about the accident. From the photo, it is clear that the front of Mahesh’s car is heavily damaged. The cops have recorded a report and are currently investigating the case.

WHO IS KATHI MAHESH?

Kathi Mahesh began her career as a short film director in 2016. Her first project was Edari Varsham. However, he rose to fame with his film reviews, in which he gave many controversial opinions.

Mahesh became a director with a film called Pesarattu in 2015. He also made his acting debut in Sampoornesh Babu’s Hrudaya Kaleyam. He has played leading roles in films such as Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu and Krack.

SEE ALSO | Telugu actress Sunitha accuses film critic Kathi Mahesh of sexual harassment