The newlyweds Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are back in Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh. Watch

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam were seen at Mumbai airport as they returned from Himachal Pradesh.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar were spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from Himachal Pradesh after their intimate wedding. The couple got married on June 4 in the presence of family and friends. At the airport, the actress was seen in a salwar kameez with red bracelets. She also wore dejhor earrings, worn by Kashmiri married women. Aditya Dhar, who wore a black jacket and blue jeans at the airport, is a Kashmir. The couple covered their faces with masks and face shields.

YAMI GAUTAM AND ADITYA DHAR RETURN TO MUMBAI

After their intimate traditional wedding in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are finally back in Mumbai. The couple were seen at Mumbai airport on Friday. Yami was seen wearing a white suit with large pink flowers all over it. She also wore the traditional red churas (bracelets), worn by newly married Hindu women. We can also see dejhor earrings on Yami’s ears. Dejhor earrings are worn by Kashmiri married women. Aditya Dhar is a Kashmir and therefore Yami wore the traditional Kashmir earrings. She covered her face with a mask and a face shield.

Aditya Dhar, on the other hand, kept it pretty casual for its airport look. He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. He completed his look with dark sunglasses and a face mask.

YAMI AND ADITYA MOUNTAIN WEDDING

Yami Gautam and director of Uri Aditya Dhar got married in an intimate wedding ceremony. The Vicky Donor actress posted a photo from the wedding on Twitter to share the good news with her fans and followers. She captioned it: “With the blessings of our family, we got married today in an intimate wedding ceremony. As we begin the journey of love and friendship, we seek all of your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya (sic). “

After their wedding photo, the actress shared several more photos from other events during their wedding. Take a look at some of the images below:

my dear, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you. – Lalleshwari pic.twitter.com/fsHzQS17sS Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) June 5, 2021

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar worked together on the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. While Aditya Dhar directed the film, Yami played the lead female role.

READ ALSO | Yami Gautam marries director of Uri Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding. See the first photo