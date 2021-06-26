Movie preview: summer movies bring an abundance of brilliant visuals and action scenes to life

As students bask in the summer sun, upcoming releases offer plenty of brilliant films to enjoy with family and friends.

Whether viewers continue to watch from the comfort of their own homes or venture to reopening theaters, this summer’s films promise to deliver a wide range of entertainment. From colorful sports entertainment to adventurous superhero flicks, the season’s highly anticipated films are filled to the brim with striking visuals and thrilling action scenes.

Read on for the Daily Bruin’s top picks for the sunny season.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Basketball superstar Lebron James trades the NBA court for cinematic spotlight in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the live action / animation is a sequel to the original 1996 “Space Jam”, which starred NBA legend Michael Jordan. Similar to the first movie, the new version follows the fan-favorite athlete as he teams up with the beloved Looney Tunes to protect his family in a real-world and cartoon mashup. And after more than 20 years of technological development, the 2021 reboot features both a live and animated James, setting him apart from his predecessor.

In theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, other fan-favorite Hollywood stars who will appear alongside the little Lakers forward include Zendaya – who plays Lola Bunny – and Oscar nominee Don Cheadle. Although James takes on the lead role with little acting experience, the project features a strong supporting cast and vibrant animations.

Often compared to Jordan as the greatest basketball player, James once again has big shoes to fill in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

“Jungle Cruise” (Animated Images from Walt Disney Studios)

Disneyland’s timeless wilderness-themed attraction gets its own live-action movie.

Scheduled for release July 30 in theaters and Disney + Premier Access, “Jungle Cruise” stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson as a somewhat unexpected but thrilling Hollywood duo. From Johnson’s adventure comedy experience in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” to Blunt’s recent starring role in Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns”, both are veterans of the game. live-action ready to play the roles of a charming boat skipper and a sharp researcher in their upcoming project.

Disney may be aiming to replicate the success of their previous ride-based film, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl,” as the next film follows the leads as they embark on a mystical and dangerous journey. through the Amazon rainforest. The film will feature everything from a magical healing tree to vicious wild animals, as well as Jesse Plemons playing an evil submarine captain, all paired with colorful and whimsical backdrops to transport viewers to a fantasy world.

Whether or not it lives up to the legacy of the iconic "Pirates of the Caribbean" series, "Jungle Cruise" certainly promises to take viewers on an action-packed ride.





“The suicide squad” (Photos Warner Bros.)

The Suicide Squad has added a new member to its group of misfits: Marvel director James Gunn.

Premiering on August 6, “The Suicide Squad” revolves around some of the same villains from 2016’s “Suicide Squad” including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), along with new additions to the team such as Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Peacemaker (John Cena) – all of whom are recruited to join Task Force X and infiltrate the island of Corto Maltese. As Gunn channels his “Guardians of the Galaxy” energy into the upcoming DC film, the 2021 soft reboot seems to have a more whimsical flair, with a plethora of out-of-the-ordinary new characters like King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) joining the team.

Additionally, Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” is rated R unlike the original 2016 PG-13, which could mean more graphic violence – enhancing the action, adventure, and unpredictability of the new project. Gunn’s tweets leading up to the film’s release amplify the anticipation, such as his introductory casting article in which he threatens wrote “don’t get too attached.”

Whether watching the film in theaters or on HBO Max, viewers can expect to be transported to a world without limits as “The Suicide Squad” unfolds.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Marvel’s new hero takes down enemies and defies gravity with impeccable martial arts skills.

Released in theaters on September 3, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is the second feature in Marvel’s Phase Four. Known for his role on the hit CBC sitcom “Kim’s Convenience”, Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi, a martial arts master who is forced to come to terms with his shattered past when he becomes involved in the dark and mysterious Ten Rings organization. The trailer features smooth, action-packed Marvel-style visuals paired with a dramatic backdrop, ensuring maximum excitement for the film’s late summer release.

Supporting cast members include Awkwafina, who the trailer says will likely provide her iconic comic relief Michelle Yeoh and Fala Chen, marking “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” as Marvel’s first film with an almost entirely Asian cast.

Following the success of projects like “WandaVision” and the highly anticipated solo film “Black Widow,” Marvel is bringing the heat this summer.