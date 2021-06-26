Celebrate July 4th with fireworks, music and more





Let freedom ring out The July 4th celebration at HarborWalk Villages, Let Freedom Ring, begins at 7 p.m. on July 2 with The Two Hoo Doos. The Miles Band performs on July 3 at 7 p.m. and The Manly Hero on July 4 at 7 p.m. Autumn Lyfe’s fireworks and fire-spinning start at 9 p.m. Sunday. On-site parking $ 10. Smoke on the coast Destin Commons will host 15 local nonprofits at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ and Fireworks Festival from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or barbecue enthusiast. Vote for $ 1 for your favorite barbecue team, support their mission and enjoy a day of family fun. Destin City Fireworks In honor of Independence Day, the City of Destin and Compass Resorts will host the 35th Annual Independence Day Fireworks Show on the East Pass at 9 p.m. on July 4. Tune into Z96 (96.5 FM) for simulcast music. In case of bad weather, the fireworks will take place on Monday July 5 at 9 p.m. Sunday brunch World of Beer Bar & Kitchen Destin, 4287 Legendary Dr., will celebrate Americas’ 245th birthday with a freedom-inspired Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. like 4th of July Rum Punch, Patriotic Mimosas, Summertime Shooters and more. Seaside July 4 Seaside hosts a day of patriotic activities from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the central plaza, with storefronts decorated in red, white and blue. While there is no parade along 30A, Seaside will feature second-line patriotic music performances throughout the city throughout the day, with a special performance from the Rep Theater. All of this will culminate in what will be the biggest fireworks display not only by the sea but along the entire Gulf Coast. July 4 at the Hotel Effie Bring the whole family on July 1 to explore the range of shops, restaurants, galleries and nightlife on the docks, and enjoy live music with Boukou Groove on July 1 at the Effie Hotel, 1 Grand Sandestin Blvd, at Miramar Beach. On July 2, watch Pirate Captain Davy take you on an adventure with two magic shows on stage at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Red, White and Baytowne The Celebration of Red, White and Baytowne takes place from 7 to 9:15 p.m. on July 4 with music by Donovan Keith on the Events Plaza stage at Baytowne Wharf. A fireworks display will light up the night sky at 9.15pm. The village will also host activities for children, including crafts for children, face painting and balloon sculpture.

