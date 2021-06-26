Entertainment
Prince Philip honored by British Treasury with special edition coin
The British Treasury in London has unveiled a new special edition coin to commemorate the life of Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.
The Treasury said on Saturday that the design for the 5-pound coin was approved by Philip in 2008. It features an original portrait of Philip, drawn by the artist. Ian Rank-Broadley.
Although legal tender, the coin was intended as a limited edition collector’s item or gift and will not enter general circulation. Britain issues a 5 note, known as the fiver, the smallest note in circulation.
Philippe was married to Queen elizabeth ii for 73 years. The other side of the coin depicts the 95-year-old monarch, as is customary on British coins.
Prince Philip’s life:Who is Prince Philip and why was he not king? What to know about the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II
The coin was launched on Armed Forces Day in the United Kingdom. Philip had a distinguished naval career.
This coin is a fitting tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who has moved and inspired so many around the world with his decades of service to both the nation and Her Majesty the Queen, said Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak .
After:Joe and Jill Biden join Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle for tea after G-7 summit
The coin will be available on the Royal Mints website, as well as UK post offices and special dealers across the Commonwealth and around the world.
The Royal Mint, which has marked important royal events for centuries, will also donate 50,000 pounds ($ 70,000) to the Duke of Edinburghs Award to support its community work in the UK and abroad.
Before Prince Philip’s death, he was admitted to a London hospital on February 16 after feeling unwell. He returned to Windsor Castle almost a month later after the longest hospitalization of his life. He was then transferred to another London hospital where he underwent heart surgery and then returned to King Edward VII Hospital where he remained until his release.
