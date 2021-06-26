Atlee’s major Bollywood debut: Nayanthara to team up with this Hindi superstar?





The Kollywood industry is filled with a buzz about Atlee’s upcoming project. The prominent Tamil director has reportedly decided to take a break from directing Vijay and if all speculation is true, the young filmmaker is getting closer to his big Bollywood debut directing the superstar. Atlee would become an important Tamil director on his debut in India’s largest film industry. Although there has been no official announcement in this regard, reports close to the developments indicate that Atlee’s Bollywood film will play Nayanthara as the female protagonist. The film will be played by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The directors have started talks with Nayanthara, and Atlee’s Bollywood film is expected to arrive later this year or early next year. Reports say Atlee is planning to finalize a South Indian actress to play the female lead and Nayanthara is currently on the front and behind the screen, discussions have been held to finalize her induction. If all goes well, the directors of the film will officially announce Nayanthara’s entry into the film, which would be her Bollywood debut. She would also team up with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. Atlee is preparing a script for the superstars and fans are celebrating the news that Nayanthara will be part of Atlee’s first Bollywood project. Fans follow the news on social media, and there are reports that the film crew has even started pre-production for the film. Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting Siddharth Anand director “Pathan”. The film is funded by Yash Raj Films and while Shah Rukh Khan is playing the lead role, the film will be co-starred by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh Khan will come to Atlee Project after completing his current project. Nayanthara was last seen in the Malayalam-language film ‘Nizhal’ in which she shared screen space with Kunchacko Boban. The film hit theaters in March and received a positive reception. Nayanthara’s next film, “Netrikann”, directed by Milind Rau, is due out in July on OTT. However, the official announcement has yet to be made. Nayanthara will also play the prominent role in ‘Annaatthe’ with superstar Rajinikanth. Directed by Siva, Annaatthe is funded by Sun Pictures and will be released this year at Diwali. She will be sharing screen space with Keerthy Suresh and Meena. Nayanthara also has the “Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal” project.

