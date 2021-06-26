Entertainment
Actors who had a crush on their teammates
What could have been! Working on film and television sets brings actors up close and personal, which can sometimes lead to some unexpected feelings offscreen.
For David Schwimmer and Jennifer aniston, this became Rachel Green and Ross Geller respectively, which sparked something for the costars.
The first season, I fell in love with Jen, Schwimmer shared in May 2021. Friends special reunion on HBOMax.
Aniston revealed that the feelings were mutual while filming the original series, which aired from 1994 to 2004.
Schwimmer explained that while they both felt very strong for each other, they chose not to pay attention to those feelings.
I think at one point we both crashed, but it felt like two ships were passing because one of us was still a couple, and we never crossed that border, did he declared during the special. We respected that.
Instead, the cast members became close friends over the years and allowed the romance to remain between their fictional counterparts.
Not all of the actors developed a crush on their fictitious love interests. While Hermione Granger was not romantically interested in Draco Malfoy during the Harry potter film franchise, Emma watson was definitely interested in his co-star at the time.
Between the ages of 10 and 12, I had a really bad crush on Tom felton, as far as I went to work in the morning and looked at the numbers on the call sheet to see if he was going to be there, Watson told Jonathan Ross in 2009. We love a villain, he was a few years older old and he had a skateboard and it really did.
Watson added that Felton was aware of his crush, but he did not return those feelings.
He knew it perfectly well and the point is he told everyone, I see her in a younger and brotherly way, and it broke my heart, she said. It’s always like that.
Costar watsons Evanna lynch May not have been there at the time, but word quickly spread about the unrequited crash.
Oh it was so disappointing for me because I joined the fifth, Lynch exclusively said Us weekly in June 2021. I was sure The order of the Phoenix and there was this feeling that some exciting things had happened in the last movie, and I just missed it. [I joined when] everyone was sort of out of their crush and they were heading to people from the outside world.
She added: And I felt like, dammit, I had missed the whole drama! It was so much fun the last movie, according to some stories. But no, by the time I got there they were all mature and these hormones were calming down.
Scroll down for more actors who spoke about the crushes they developed on set:
