Hollywood loves ‘complicated protagonists’ unless they’re LGBTQ people of color

Actress and director Fawzia Mirza has dedicated her career to creating stories about LGBTQ Muslim Americans, often drawing from her own experiences as both queer and Pakistani.

One of my assignments is to center queer characters of color, Mirza, who wrote and acted in South Asian queer romantic comedy Signature Move in 2017, NBC Asian America said. I center the homosexual protagonists who are Muslims and all the stories and complications that come with it.

His career path has also provided him with insight into the challenges faced by filmmakers who want to create films with Asian American LGBTQ characters. Therefore, when Mirza first saw the results of a recent University of Southern California study at Muslim representation in the cinema, she read the finding that only one character out of the 200 films studied identified as both Muslim and LGBTQ with disappointment but no surprise, noting that she is often rejected by potential funders that her stories are too complicated, she said.

We love to watch complicated protagonists, but the subtext of complicated protagonist is that they are white and their origin is Christian, and maybe they are straight, Mirza said. When we tell you it’s complicated to tell this story, really what we are told is, you know the mainstream is not ready for us to have these complications.

These struggles are not limited to American Muslim filmmakers or intrigues alone. Another recent study on the representation of Asian Americans in Hollywood found that only 3.4% of top-grossing Hollywood films featured Asian-American or Pacific Islander stars, and none of the films studied featured an LGBTQ star of Asian or Pacific Island origin. That number is an indication of how difficult it is to get producers and studios to invest in stories about queer Asian Americans in particular.

Creating queer Asian content is difficult because you are really touching on two major issues in America that are difficult, said director Quentin Lee, who has been directing films with Asian LGBTQ characters since the late 1990s.

One is the gender and sexuality that are still difficult for the American general to come to terms with. The other is the Asian American identity, he said, adding that the recent surge in anti-Asian violence in the United States is further evidence of how Asian American and Islander communities in the Pacific are still seen as outside the mainstream. So his gender and sexuality prejudices plus racism.

Lees’ 2004 feature film Ethan Mao, a psychological thriller about a gay teenager who is kicked out of his home by his homophobic stepmom, is now considered a cult classic. The director is currently trying to secure funding for his film Last Summer of Nathan Lee, which is about an Asian American teenager with a terminal illness who is determined not to die a virgin. The film is told from the perspective of Nathan’s best friend, who is bisexual.

Experts say there are several reasons studios have traditionally moved away from Asian-American queer content of Asian descent, the main one being the lack of familiarity with Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

The big studios are very conservative; they rely on what they think is already making money instead of thinking about different role models, said Karen Leong, associate professor of women and gender studies and US Asia-Pacific studies at Arizona State University.

While fans often pay the most attention to the talent and the lines that are delivered on camera, Leong said it’s equally important to promote various behind-the-scenes voices to ensure that the homosexual stories of origin Asian are told in a culturally accurate way. . If the screenplays aren’t written by people who understand they aren’t going to sound genuine, they’re going to sound like a caricature, she said.

Another major problem is that it is difficult to get funding from US studios for LGBTQ films in general. In 2019, GLAAD found that the portrayal of LGBTQ people in films tended to be minimal, with most characters spend less than three minutes on screen.

It’s actually a structural problem of heterosexism, Leong said, adding that the lack of Asian LGBTQ films and roles reflects the current structural ways in which Hollywood is organized to favor young men and these men are supposed to be. be cis, straight, white and rich.

Hollywood’s conservatism regarding queer stories as well as the lack of knowledge about Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities also makes it doubtful that there is an audience for stories about native American homosexuals. Asian who grew up in the West.

Because they were always seen as perpetual strangers, there is this assumption that Asian Americans will always be more interested in watching something like Korean drama rather than something American starring American Americans. Asian origin, said Leong.

Filmmakers also have to contend with the belief that many Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are deeply religious and therefore reluctant to buy tickets or support a film with an LGBTQ script.

Of course, there are people who are going to be offended, but we don’t really mind when it comes to white Christian LGBT stories or stories involving all of those other religions, Mirza said. But for some reason we’re kind of like going back in time when it comes to telling queer stories in the Muslim context.

Mirza’s latest project is a short film in which faith and sexuality are central to the plot. Noor and Layla tell the story of two lesbian women, one Nigerian Muslim and the other Muslim of Filipino descent, through five different moments in their relationship marked by the Muslim call to prayer, as she has described.

Because of the unique barriers that LGBTQ-centric films face, Mirza said it’s critical that people support them when they can.

People ask: How do we support these films? said Mirza. I always say: Buy a ticket, buy a ticket, buy the book, spend the money. Use your dollars to support because it matters.