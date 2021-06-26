Cardi Bs Fast & Furious 9 Cameo explained

Ahead of F9’s release, few details were revealed about Cardi B’s hyped appearance. Here’s what her role as Dom’s old friend Leysa looks like.
Rapper and songwriter Cardi B makes an appearance in the highly anticipatedF9 film, and this is what his role looks like for the Fast Furious universe. Originally scheduled for a worldwide release in April 2020, F9 was one of many films that suffered delays due to the pandemic, although its premiere was also pushed back by the release of theHobbs & Shaw spin offin 2019.F9started in fall 2019 and Vin Diesel announced on Instagram that Cardi B has joined the cast.
As a follow-up to 2017 The fate of the furious, F9 is the ninth main component of the franchise. This film sees Diesel’s Dominic “Dom” Toretto attempting to settle down with his wife, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), and their son, Brian. But soon after discovering that his estranged brother, Jakob (John Cena), is involved in a heist involving a weapons hack device, Dom finds himself in the center of the action. Complete with the iconic racing and action scenes from the saga, F9Also includes a mix of familiar and new characters, as well as a literally out of this world adventure.
Keep scrolling to keep reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
Related: F9: Why They Go To Space (How Realistic Is That?)
Cardi B joins an impressive roster of actors and actresses with cameos in the franchise. For F9, appearances are also made by Helen Mirren, Gal Gadot and Jason Statham. Prior to the film’s release, most of the details surrounding Cardi B’s character were kept under wraps. Director Justin Lin had a lot to say about the rapper’s involvement in the film. “I love Cardi … she arrived and in a minute she’s part of the family, he said (via News week). He also referred to her F9 character and its discreet but long-standing existence in the Quickly universe: “She isfor a long time and it’s only the first time we’ve seen her so I’m really excited to explore this. “Here’s what the film explores so far with the character of Cardi B.
Cardi B’s role in F9
In Fast & Furious 9, Cardi B plays the role of Leysa, an old friend of Dom. It is assumed that they met at some point when Dom was in the Dominican Republic. When Queenie Shaw brings Dom to Hatfield House in London, he is greeted by Leysa, who attends Otto’s party there. Otto has Dom arrested after Dom and Jakob have a heated exchange, and things look pretty grim for Dom when he’s captured by Interpol. But when the agents remove their masks, it’s Leysa and her own team. She tells Dom that she works for Queenie and gives her her brother’s gun, which contains biometric fingerprints that can be used to track her location. Thanks to his help, Dom manages to escape.
Why Cardi B is in F9
The Grammy-winning rapper has his co-star Vin Diesel to thank for his entry into the Quickly universe. According to Cinema mix, Diesel’s daughter is a fan of Cardi B, and he contacted her after working with the writers to see if she would be interested in a role on theF9 movie. She agreed, and the franchise posted avideo on her YouTube channel where Cardi B opened up about her enthusiasm to join the cast. “Vin Diesel reached out and he was talking about a role. I’m like, ‘This is creepy’ Fast Furious. Take me there – put me on a plane!” she said.
Will Cardi B return in Fast & Furious 10?
Yes, Cardi B’s Leysa will appear in the upcoming Fast & Furious 10, and rumor has it that she will also appear in the potential all-female spin-off.Diesel has revealed that fans will see more of Cardi B and her character’s story as the franchise nears its conclusion (via AND). “We’re very excited to evolve her character and expand her to the finale.,” he said. “She did it just in time. She entered Fast 9 just in time.” Compared to F9, it looks like Cardi B will have more than just a cameo in the future.
Next: F9 Ending Explained And Fast And Furious Future Setup
The Batman: How Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit Stacks Up To The Dark Knight
About the Author
Kayleigh fingers (34 published articles)
Kayleigh Fongers is a feature film writer for Screen Rant, covering movies and TV shows. She is a communications coordinator for a non-profit organization by day and a freelance writer by night. In addition to Screen Rant, Kayleigh has contributed to Religion News Service, The Banner, and Grand Rapids Magazine. She holds a BA in writing from Calvin University and also writes for an alumni blog. When she’s not behind a screen, she’s probably listening to Harry Styles, obsessed with a sunset over Lake Michigan, or buying more books than she’ll ever read.
More Kayleigh Fongers
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos