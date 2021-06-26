Cardi Bs Fast & Furious 9 Cameo explained

Ahead of F9’s release, few details were revealed about Cardi B’s hyped appearance. Here’s what her role as Dom’s old friend Leysa looks like.

Rapper and songwriter Cardi B makes an appearance in the highly anticipatedF9 film, and this is what his role looks like for the Fast Furious universe. Originally scheduled for a worldwide release in April 2020, F9 was one of many films that suffered delays due to the pandemic, although its premiere was also pushed back by the release of theHobbs & Shaw spin offin 2019.F9started in fall 2019 and Vin Diesel announced on Instagram that Cardi B has joined the cast.

As a follow-up to 2017 The fate of the furious, F9 is the ninth main component of the franchise. This film sees Diesel’s Dominic “Dom” Toretto attempting to settle down with his wife, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), and their son, Brian. But soon after discovering that his estranged brother, Jakob (John Cena), is involved in a heist involving a weapons hack device, Dom finds himself in the center of the action. Complete with the iconic racing and action scenes from the saga, F9Also includes a mix of familiar and new characters, as well as a literally out of this world adventure.

Cardi B joins an impressive roster of actors and actresses with cameos in the franchise. For F9, appearances are also made by Helen Mirren, Gal Gadot and Jason Statham. Prior to the film’s release, most of the details surrounding Cardi B’s character were kept under wraps. Director Justin Lin had a lot to say about the rapper’s involvement in the film. “I love Cardi … she arrived and in a minute she’s part of the family, he said (via News week). He also referred to her F9 character and its discreet but long-standing existence in the Quickly universe: “She isfor a long time and it’s only the first time we’ve seen her so I’m really excited to explore this. “Here’s what the film explores so far with the character of Cardi B.

Cardi B’s role in F9

In Fast & Furious 9, Cardi B plays the role of Leysa, an old friend of Dom. It is assumed that they met at some point when Dom was in the Dominican Republic. When Queenie Shaw brings Dom to Hatfield House in London, he is greeted by Leysa, who attends Otto’s party there. Otto has Dom arrested after Dom and Jakob have a heated exchange, and things look pretty grim for Dom when he’s captured by Interpol. But when the agents remove their masks, it’s Leysa and her own team. She tells Dom that she works for Queenie and gives her her brother’s gun, which contains biometric fingerprints that can be used to track her location. Thanks to his help, Dom manages to escape.

Why Cardi B is in F9

The Grammy-winning rapper has his co-star Vin Diesel to thank for his entry into the Quickly universe. According to Cinema mix, Diesel’s daughter is a fan of Cardi B, and he contacted her after working with the writers to see if she would be interested in a role on theF9 movie. She agreed, and the franchise posted avideo on her YouTube channel where Cardi B opened up about her enthusiasm to join the cast. “Vin Diesel reached out and he was talking about a role. I’m like, ‘This is creepy’ Fast Furious. Take me there – put me on a plane!” she said.

Will Cardi B return in Fast & Furious 10?

Yes, Cardi B’s Leysa will appear in the upcoming Fast & Furious 10, and rumor has it that she will also appear in the potential all-female spin-off.Diesel has revealed that fans will see more of Cardi B and her character’s story as the franchise nears its conclusion (via AND). “We’re very excited to evolve her character and expand her to the finale.,” he said. “She did it just in time. She entered Fast 9 just in time.” Compared to F9, it looks like Cardi B will have more than just a cameo in the future.

