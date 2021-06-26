Indy at 40: Karen Allen Breaks Raiders Legacy | Entertainment

(TNS) Four decades after the premiere of Raiders of the Lost Ark, stars and fans continue to tip their hats for Indiana Jones’ debut.
Karen Allen, who played Marion Ravenwood in the adventure film, believes that the Harrison Ford-led films’ ability to connect with audiences of generations across generations has been key to his longevity as he celebrates his 40th birthday Saturday.
Harrison created this flawed hero. You know, the hero who hits someone in the face and hurts their hand, Allen told the Daily News.
It’s a nice kind of classic movie that really lets people in, unlike a lot of those action movies (where) you watch them but you don’t really engage with the characters. I think there’s something that captured where… people really engaged with Marion Ravenwood and engaged with Indiana Jones. There’s that feeling of being a part of it in one way or another.
Directed by Steven Spielberg, Raiders of the Lost Ark was released on June 12, 1981, as the first installment of the popular franchise starring Ford as the titular archaeologist.
Raiders of the Lost Ark is considered a trailblazer in the adventure genre, inspiring countless other films while also featuring some of the most recognizable scenes in movie history, from Jones navigating traps to secure a golden artifact to the descent of Indys and Marions into the infested serpent Well of Souls.
The fact that people still talk and love this movie and share it with their friends and family, and that it is passed down from generation to generation, is extraordinary, Allen said.
It’s just very rare that a movie keeps that kind of long-term interest. … I think they wrote a wonderful screenplay, she continued. I think Steven did an amazing job … directing him and creating these worlds where the ark and the Well of Souls is and all the exotic places that we made the movie in, and the worlds he goes to.
Raiders of the Lost Ark set the tone for a franchise that has released four films, now available in a 4K Ultra HD bundle released this week. Ford is also back for a fifth Indiana Jones film due out next year.
Allen, 69, had only appeared in a few movies before landing the role of Marion, the determined daughter of an archaeologist who dated Indy for years before reuniting with him in their quest to find the Magic Ark of the Alliance.
The actress enjoyed working with Ford, who created the role of Han Solo in Star Wars before playing Indy.
He was, in a way, a lot more experienced than me at working in this kind of film, so I learned a lot from him, Allen said.
I was always trying to pretend the camera wasn’t there, and then in a movie like this you really work with it. You need to know where the camera is most of the time when you are working. It was so new to me, and I didn’t feel good about it. For me, watching Harrison in some of his footage and seeing how he worked was really helpful.
Allen is delighted to see how the legacy of the film has prevailed.
It’s such a beautiful movie, and it’s loved by people so much that I just totally love the way it followed me and identified with me so much, Allen said. Here we are, 40 years later, and I am still talking about it.
Ford injures his shoulder doing Indiana Jones 5
A shoulder injury for Harrison Ford while filming Indiana Jones 5 could lead to changes in the filming schedule for action-adventure films.
Ford, 78, injured himself while rehearsing a fight scene.
The severity of Ford’s shoulder disease was not immediately known, and production on the film will continue as the next steps for the actor are assessed.
Updates to the filming schedule could be made once the nature of Ford’s injury is determined.
The new film marks the fifth time Ford has become the titular archaeologist of the Indiana Jones franchise. He previously played the role of Indy in three films during the 1980s, before returning to the role of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which premiered in 2008.
Directed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones 5 will be released on July 29, 2022.
The film, which began production in the UK this month, also stars franchise newcomers Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.
Last year, Ford expressed his excitement about returning for Indiana Jones 5 during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
It’s going to be fun, Ford said at the time. I’m excited. They are a lot of fun to make.
Indiana Jones’ fifth film is the first in the saga that will not be directed by Steven Spielberg, who works as a producer on the film.
Mangold is no stranger to making big-name projects, as his past credits include Johnny Cash’s Walk the Line biopic, the superhero epic Logan, and the nominated car drama Ford v Ferrari. at the Oscars for Best Picture in 2020.
The original Indiana Jones film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this month.
Ford previously broke his leg in an accident in 2014 while working on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
© 2021 New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.