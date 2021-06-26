Arrowverse reveals the real reason Superman has a secret identity





Diving into Clark’s origin story, Superman and Lois explained the real reason Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman keeps his identity a secret.

Superman & Lois just explained why the Arrowverses Man of Steel takes so many steps to protect his secret identity. Since the start of his superhero career, Kal-El has led a double life as the Big Blue Boy Scout and Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent. It’s a traditional element of her story that is present in almost every adaptation of the character, whether it’s movies, TV shows, or comics. Since the Arrowverse didn’t present his take on Superman until he was already the protector of Metropolis, much of his story hadn’t really been shown on screen. Much of what is known about his early years comes from sporadic flashbacks, exhibitions, and brief glimpses of his past in the Superman & Lois first of the series. The Arrowverse has taken steps to address remaining gaps in Superman & Lois Season 1, Episode 11, titled A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events, which offered a much needed origin story for Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) who explored the creation of the Fortress of Solitude, how he met Lois (Bitsie Tulloch), and more. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Superman & Lois Confirm Why Clark Kent Needed Smallville The episode also saw Clark balancing his dual identities, in addition to providing a reason why he felt it necessary to have an alter ego. After her marriage, Clark told Lois that the whole time it was about her (though she wasn’t always a part of his life). According to Clark, he somehow knew that this would happen someday and that he would end up having a family he needed to protect. This is apparently why he took so many precautions to prevent people from finding out that Clark Kent is truly Superman in disguise. Lois being specifically at the center of it is an apt explanation especially for the Arrowverse incarnation of Superman since his romance with Lois Lane is so vital to his character. This is mostly consistent with what is said or implied in most versions of his story. As a general rule, with Superman being the most powerful being on the planet, he is less concerned with his own safety and more concerned with his enemies using his loved ones against him. Clark has always understood that with his identity being known to the public, it would be nearly impossible for him to enjoy a quiet life with Lois, whether in Metropolis or Smallville. Sadly, Episode 11’s big twist threatens to undo everything Clark has done to keep his secret and his family safe. Thanks to a Kryptonian memory probe, Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) now knows everything. The fear of Edge telling the world the truth about who he really is forced Clark into a corner and allowed Edge to transform him into the villainous Superman that John Henry Irons (Wol Banks) had warned them about. Hopefully they can get it back to normal, but that won’t end their problems. As long as Edge lives, the danger of Clarks’ secret being exposed remains in Superman & Lois. More: Superman And Lois Prepare Lana Lang To Become Arrowverse’s Superwoman Actor Sylvie responds to theories of the Loki factor

