California has on average less than 100,000 COVID vaccines per day





California’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to slow, with more than a quarter of eligible residents still not vaccinated. California had an average of 91,783 daily injections as of Thursday, according to data from the state’s public health department. That’s a 26% drop from the previous week’s average and a significant drop from April 24, when the state averaged 365,686 daily shots. California’s daily immunization average edged up shortly after the introduction of its vaccine lottery, which included cash prizes for vaccinated residents. So far, 71% of Californians 12 and older – those eligible for an injection – have received at least one dose and 57% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among residents 65 and older, nearly 93 percent have at least one dose and about 75 percent are fully immunized. CDC data on the vaccine share of the population differs from state data due to reporting delays and differences in population estimates. California has so far administered nearly 41 million vaccines and has 5.5 million doses. The state’s high vaccination rates also translated into a decrease in hospitalizations for COVID-19, which remained stable near record lows throughout June. As of Thursday, 959 patients were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID, an increase of 0.4% from the previous day. California had 21,923 hospital patients with confirmed cases on Jan.6, at the height of a winter wave. California also has 274 patients in intensive care unit beds with confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 3.8% from the previous day. Use of the state’s intensive care beds for confirmed cases peaked on Jan. 10 with 4,868 patients.

