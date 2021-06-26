Kern County: Hollywood backyard for filming | Bakersfield life

When moviegoers watch movies in theaters, most think of New York and Los Angeles as the entertainment capitals where their favorite movies are set. And they would be right. However, Kern County is quickly becoming another hub when it comes to the production of their favorite movies and TV shows.
Jurassic Park, Thelma and Louise, “Holes,” “Psycho,” Speed, and Erin Brockovich are just a few of the films that have used Kern County landscapes for filming in some way.
I think overall Kern County is striving not just the county but the communities to be film-friendly, said David Chavez, Film Liaison Officer, County Film Commission. de Kern and the Film Bureau.
The Kern County Film Commission grants an average of around 150 permits each year. However, due to restrictions and orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 87 were filed in 2020.
The Ridgecrest Regional Film Commission and Tejon Ranch Filming are two other sources in Kern County that the film industry uses as resources.
What makes the production teams come back to Kern County?
Chavez credits the variety that people can use for the uniqueness of what we have, from Red Rock Canyon and the Kern River to Lake Isabella, desert roads and even Edwards Air Force Base.
We have everything but an ocean here, added Chavez.
The Ridgecrest area has 10,000 square miles that can be used, including the Pinnacles of Trona, fossil falls, dry lakes and open beaches, as well as dirt roads that can be turned into just about any or.
Tejon Ranch, just an hour north of Los Angeles, is 420 square miles with a variety of backgrounds ranging from country roads to rolling green hills and more.
Another incentive is the fact that permits are free in Kern County, with a certificate of insurance, while others in greater Los Angeles County can get quite expensive, depending on the type of shoot and what is. necessary at their request.
We try to keep the process fairly simple and accommodating, Chavez said.
So far in 2021, 34 film permits have been filed with the Kern County Film Commission, which is a fair amount as things start to open up again.
Cinematography Commissioner Doug Lueck of the Ridgecrest Regional Film Commission shares the same sentiment as Chavez. Luecks’ office tries to make the process as transparent as possible.
We try to get their permits quickly. Not a lot of fuss because time is money for these guys. So when they can call their office (Kern County Film Commission) or my office, we can quickly turn in the permits and get answers for them. There might not even be an area they could use, but we can give them a quick response, Lueck said.
Ridgecrest also asks about the needs of the film crew and productions, whether it’s catering or other services they need to get the job done, from casting and catering to production departments. , or rather logistics, such as security, doctors, water and garbage removal.
In the end, it saves them time, and time is money.
Being so close to the Los Angeles area, film crews don’t have to travel thousands of miles for something out of town, and it shows a lot more character than the typical Hollywood backlot.
Do people come to Kern County for their favorite filming locations? Sure.
Chavez said a mother called to inquire about the Holes dig site because her daughter was a huge fan of the film, which used Cuddeback Dry Lake and Red Rock Canyon State Park. They have also received other calls over the years.
With orders lifted at cinemas in Kern County and beyond, more films are being produced, which is a good cycle for more business and tourism in Kern County.
Next time you’re passing through Ridgecrest, Tejon Ranch, or the Kern River Valley, take a detour to visit one of those well-known spots that were part of the magic of cinema.