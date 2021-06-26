SHOCKING! Sherly Chopra Alleges Wives of Bollywood Cricketers and Superstars Snorting Cocaine at KKR Party

One of the controversial favorite children of the Indian entertainment industry, Sherlyn Chopra, had planted a huge hornet’s nest some time ago when she claimed to have seen wives of cricketers and Bollywood superstars snorting cocaine at an IPL after-party for the Kolkata Knight Riders team. by the country’s biggest superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, while adding that she is aware of a significant drug link in the world of cinema and cricket in India, but that she would only reveal the facts if and when she would be questioned by the BCN. Also read – Haww! De Aamir Khans reported the love child to Govinda and Rani Mukerjis alleged affair; here are some of Bollywood’s best kept secrets see photos

Making the damning allegations to ABP News, Sherlyn Chopra said she went to Calcutta to watch a game involving KKR and another IPL team, after which she attended a team after party, where she performed. claimed to have seen Bollywood cricketers and celebrities, especially wives, doing everything in the sun, including snorting cocaine in the toilet. She added that she wondered why they were behaving this way, but was forced to smile when they greeted her. However, given the first opportunity, she apparently withdrew from the party, convinced that she had arrived in the wrong place. Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Emraan Hashmi-Multiple Heroines Check Out 15 Most Sensual And Aesthetic Kissing Scenes In Bollywood

Sherlyn further revealed to ABP News that she would not reveal any names until she was summoned for an official investigation by the Narcotics Control Board (NCB), adding that it was a huge link between the drug mafia, Bollywood and cricket. that she is aware of, involving very big players, which will shock many. Also Read – South News Weekly Rewind: Thalapathy Vijay’s massive look from Beast, Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan and more

