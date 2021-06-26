Entertainment
Video: Watch Edge return to WWE SmackDown, attack Roman Reigns | Launderer report
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Edge returned to WWE TV for the first time since WrestleMania 37 in April, Friday night, when he appeared on SmackDown to attack Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Reigns was uttering a state of the universal championship address when Edge’s music hit, and the four-time WWE Champion stormed the ring to fight with the “table chef”.
Here’s a glimpse of the moment:
WWE @WWE
.@EdgeRatedR is RETURNED to #Smack down! pic.twitter.com/OeMnM9SS87
Reigns defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match at WrestleMania to retain his universal title, and the 47-year-old Canadian had not been seen on any of the company’s shows since the loss.
Combative selection (via Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats) reported in late May that the hiatus was not due to injury but rather a scheduled time off after WWE’s biggest event of the year.
After the brief clash with Reigns on Friday, Edge turned his attention to Jimmy Uso, throwing a spear through the barricade outside the ring as Reigns and manager Paul Heyman rushed up the ramp.
Edge won the Royal Rumble in January to claim his title at WrestleMania, adding another career accolade after recovering from a torn triceps that had sidelined him for seven months.
WWE Hall of Famer told CBS Sports’
Brent Brookhouse in February, the point of his comeback wasn’t to get some cheap pops. Rather, he wanted to help the next generation of Superstars become more complete performers by imparting certain knowledge:
“I didn’t come back just to do a hit tour. That’s not why I came back. I didn’t just want to do regurgitated biggest hits. I wanted to come back because I wanted to tell stories. I wanted to come in with a lot of talent so that … if I could pass on the wisdom of 29 years of work, in terms of trying to tell a story, it’s really exciting for me. I love that talent so much , and it’s exciting to be able to come in with them. “
Based on Friday’s comeback, it looks like Edge will find itself in yet another main event feud with Reigns heading to Money in the Bank in July and possibly SummerSlam in August as well.
