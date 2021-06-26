After being blinded by COVID-19, the Oak Hills family brings Monster Truck Thunder back to Victorville

For more than 35 years, Steve Quercio and his family have been the experts in crashing, crashing and belching flame thanks to their Monster Truck Thunder business that has entertained Victorville fans on the East Coast.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year and entertainment venues were closed, the monster truck shows were also canceled. The Quercios, who reside in Oak Hills, said they lost around $ 1 million in projected income as a result.

This week, however, an enthusiastic Quercio told the Daily Press that the Monster Truck Thunder show will return for two shows at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville.

The truck show will be the first event to operate at full capacity at the fairgrounds since this pandemic struck last year, Quercio, 67, said. Be back at the exhibition center on July 16 and 17 for two nights of blistering excitement for the whole family.

Each show will have six acts, with four to five Bad Boy Monster Trucks flying over 30 feet in the air, performing giant wheels and other acts such as the Hollywood Stunt Show, Quercio said.

Well, we also have our popular Jet Fire Chief fire truck that will blast its rear and melt a car to the ground, Quercio said. It’s quite a show, and the fans really love it.

The Fire Chief is powered by a Westinghouse J-34 jet engine from a World War II “Banshi” fighter jet that produces over 7,000 pounds of thrust.

Fans who arrive early will have the chance to drive a monster, said Quercio, who also invites drivers to showcase their Tuff trucks, razors, quads, buggies, quads, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles on the dirt road at the Parc des exhibitions.

We want to give people a chance to get behind the wheel and show what they have, said Quercio. Drivers just need to show up at the back gate of the fairgrounds before the show and properly give them directions.

Quercio said he expects around 4,000 fans of monster trucks to fill the grandstand at the fairgrounds every night.

Monster Truck Thunder

Monster Truck Thunder is owned by Quercio and his wife, Jill, who moved from Simi Valley to the High Desert almost 30 years ago. The couple recently celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary.

My wife works at the ticket office. My son, Tony, is in charge of merchandise sales, and my 17-year-old grandson, Alex, also helps, Quercio said. Were a small family business that works with big trucks that perform in big shows.

As the nation’s second-largest monster truck promoter, the Quercios have produced as many as 80 major motorsport events across the United States in both primary and secondary markets.

Some of their events featured popular monster trucks such as Bigfoot, Bounty Hunter, and Grave Digger.

The biggest monster truck show the family has ever put on was at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The event attracted around 75,000 fans.

It was a big company with a lot of trucks, Quercio said. Many trucks had to be stored in shipping containers and delivered across the ocean by freighter.

COVID-19 strikes

Quercio said that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States last year, the roar of the crowd, the thundering noise of monster trucks and the cash register all fell silent.

In March 2020, the Quercios had already prepared their show in Victorville when SBC Fair CEO Jennifer Monter called and told the family the show had been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the State of California.

Around this time, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an executive order shutting down entertainment venues, fairs, theme parks, and most major sporting venues.

We already had trucks on the ground for our show scheduled for March 14, 2020, at the Victorville exhibition center, says Quercio. Our show was the first event to be canceled the week COVID hit.

Then, like a pile of falling dominoes, the Quercios were forced to cancel the 25 remaining shows scheduled throughout 2020.

COVID-19 has shut down the entertainment industry and put many people out of work, Quercio said. Like many businesses, we struggled because we weren’t eligible for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) money or government funding.

To make ends meet, the family sent the fire chief up for a small fee, according to Quercio, who said the business ended when code enforcement kicked them out of the Super Target parking lot in Hesperia. .

Weren’t like Monster Jam who plays in huge arenas and has money stored in the bank for a rainy day or a pandemic, Quercio said. We were just happy to be back doing what we do best of giving fans a mind-blowing monster truck show.

The doors to the Monster Truck Thunder show open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. on July 16 and 17.

General admission tickets cost $ 19.90 for adults, $ 13 for children, and $ 25 for VIPs, which includes a party pass.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.MonsterTruckThunder.com. For more information visit the website, call / text 760 964-5195 or email [email protected]

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be reached at 760-951-6227 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.