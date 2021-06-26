12 problematic scenes from Bollywood movies that went viral but didn’t age well

As the world strives to become more inclusive and fairer, people are slowly becoming more self-aware and dismantling problematic behaviors, actions, and words that had been normalized for years.

That’s why, we can’t help but call out scenes from Bollywood movies that at one point may have made us laugh out loud, but in hindsight, are problematic and need to take us out of our movies. and our lives:

(Listing does not include running songs and gags)

1.3 Idiots: The Shredding of Rancho

Let me start off by saying that in a country where ragging is often taken to extremes, the casual portrayal of it is something we could do well with – or at least, that’s the kind of thing. that should come with a warning. But harassing someone by threatening to pee at their door is not okay, nor is it okay to shock someone in response. Let’s just pick better examples to show someone’s genius?

2.3 Idiots: Chatur’s Speech

Do I even list why Chatur’s speech, which started and ended with rape jokes and overt sexualization of the breasts, was not only not funny, but also very problematic? And yet, to this day, it is considered one of the funniest scenes in a Hindi movie. Maybe because years later it’s still listed as a “fun scene”.

3. Pyaar Ka Punchnama: Rajjo’s speech

Ah, theviral speech Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which has sprung up hundreds of copies, and left behind men, and a good chunk of women (at least at the time), laughter is actually nothing less than a misogynistic rant. The women in the film were painted in an extremely shallow fashion, which made it seem like the men were the real victims – but the speech, which judged men and women as friends, was about “silencing women” , made fun of all the women, among other things, is not really hilarious.

4. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Raj and Simran bump into the train

In the Bollywood dictionary, romantic comedy equates to teasing, and DDLJ is the best example of that. Accidentally getting stuck in a train compartment with a girl is NOT an excuse to immediately flirt with her by ignoring her personal space, making her visibly uncomfortable and forcing himself into her lap – which Raj did in within 3 minutes.

And the reason we have to speak out against this behavior is that, even in 2019, YRF thought the lack of consent was fun.

5.Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Raj claims to have met Simran.

For starters, let’s just admit that lying about sex isn’t funny. However, another part of the scene that annoys me is Raj’s dialogue, “Main ek Hindustani hun. Aur main jaanta hun ki ek Hindustani ladki ki izzat kya hoti hai.” So women who are not Indian don’t deserve respect? Just because you deal with NRIs doesn’t mean you disrespect an entire genre.

6. Sanju: Sanjay Dutt tells about his sexual partners

Why do men think bragging about their number of sexual partners is a matter of pride? When the question is how many women you’ve slept with (again, why was that even necessary in the movie is a mystery), why do you have to specify that prostitutes should be separated? Are not prostitutes women? Prostitutes deserve the same respect you give anyone else you pay for a job. And treating your sex partners like a figure to be rounded up smacks of occasional sexism. This is neither funny nor a matter of pride.

7. Badrinath Ki Dulhania: a man being kidnapped, implicating male rape.

To say that this scene didn’t age well would be a misnomer given how recent the movie was – in other words, this scene wasn’t funny even when the movie came out. Although a section of society that also appears to include the directors of the film certainly thought the assaults were hilarious. Newsflash – rape is no fun no matter the sex of the assaulted person.

8. Kal Ho Naa Ho: “6 din, lady inside“Dating advice

What might have seemed like a witty statement from the King of Romance upon the film’s release is actually nothing more than a glorified objectification of women. The statement reduces women to objects to be conquered and, sadly, this objectification doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. All is do not just in comedy

9. Kal Ho Naa Ho: Every scene with Kanta Ben

While cases of cross-dressing and mocking of effeminate men are sadly a common joke in Bollywood, what the “Kanta Ben” gag did was turn male friendship into a joke (of all the things to remember from FRIENDS), while ridiculing homosexual relationships.

10. Kambakkht Ishq and Housefull 4: Kissing a Woman by Force

Yes, blatant disregard for consent is so common in Bollywood that there are several films where a woman is forcibly kissed by the hero, either to silence her or to show her affection. The two listed here are just the tip of the iceberg! But force-kissing a girl isn’t okay, whether she’s your crush, your partner, or the Queen of England.

11. Housefull 4: Neha wrongly accuses Dharampoutra of rape.

Full of house 4was an assault on our senses and the fact that it was released in 2019 and still incorporated dialogues likeiske gender ka tender nahin hua, principal abla hun, tabla nahiis nothing less than a parody. But at a time when a movement like #MeToo was trying to change the world, the creators of Full of house 4 thought that a woman falsely accusing a man of rape is the correct premise for a joke.

12. Raanjhana: Turning stalking and rejection into a comedic joke

The projection of harassment as a romantic gesture in Bollywood films has been denounced several times. And yet, it never ends. Even worse are movies like Raanjhana which make it appear “harmless” by turning it into a joke. Harassment is not trivial and it is high time it stopped being presented as romantic or funny. And rejection doesn’t mean trying harder.

These scenes barely scratch the surface when it comes to Bollywood’s tendency to normalize problematic behavior. Running gags on communities that shame fat, color, cross-dressing and caricature for their accents and behavioral traits is as common in Hindi movies as songs with sexist lyrics that are literally called out “Article songs”.

The world is changing and Bollywood must also do better.