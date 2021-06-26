Natasha Richardson wouldn’t marry Liam Neeson if he played James Bond





Natasha Richardson didn’t like Liam Neeson playing James Bond (Photos: Getty) Liam Neeson revealed he was once in contention to star James Bond, but his wife Natasha Richardson said she wouldn’t marry him if he took on the role. The actor, 69, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden via a video link, where he revealed that he had previously been introduced to play the super-spy, but his late wife Natasha was not enthusiastic at the idea. He said on the show: Yeah, they approached me, I believe it was a few calls from Barbara Broccoli, who is now the lead producer of the Bond films. It was after I made Schindler’s List 26 years ago. But I didn’t offer it. I know they were watching various actors and I was apparently among them. However, my dear deceased wife told me that we were making a movie together in South Carolina and she said, honey, if you come up with James Bond, and you’re gonna play it, you’re not gonna marry me. Liam joked: Whenever we had arguments after this, I would always approach her and go [sings James Bond theme song], as he raised his hands in a mock pistol pose. Natasha died in 2009 at the age of 45 from a head injury while participating in a ski lesson in Canada. She initially refused medical assistance, but later complained of a severe headache about two hours after the accident and died in a New York hospital two days later from a bruise epidural. During his interview, Liam also revealed that he learned to drive late which is essential to being James Bond and was taught by Fast & Furiouss Helen Mirren. Liam used to end Natasha with the James Bond theme song (Photo: Reuters) He revealed: I was 28 I think, maybe 29. I had a lady named Dame Helen Mirren [teach me to drive]. We were making a movie called Excalibur, it was in 1979 or 1980 and Helen and I formed a beautiful friendship, very proud to say it, but she taught me how to drive, basically. After: James bond

Liam eventually got his license out of sheer necessity, having booked an acting job and had to go to the set every day. He explained: She was very good and then I had to go to a UK driving school in London and do two two hour sessions because I got this job at Pinewood Studios but they didn't provide me with the transport.

