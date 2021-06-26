Entertainment
Bud Spencer: Cult actor receives tribute in Berlin | Cinema | DW
“Mr. Pedersoli, do you like Bud Spencer?” “No, I don’t like him. But I respect him for the money he has earned, because he has accomplished much more than Carlo Pedersoli,” said the same Carlo Pedersoli in an interview with the German. To concentrate magazine in 2011 jokingly, because it was actually referring to itself:
Born in Naples, Carlo Pedersoli, an Olympic swimmer, musician and self-taught actor was mainly known professionally as Bud Spencer. He was famous around the world and probably made his fortune for his roles in over a hundred Western films.
Role of the strong man in a good mood
In 1967, Pedersoli had a role in his first film called spaghetti western, God forgive … I don’t!
He needed an English alias for his name which was considered too heavy for the international film market at the time. The actor has made a name for himself out of his favorite beer, Budweiser, and his favorite actor, Spencer Tracy. There you go, Bud Spencer was born.
Bud Spencer growled and worked his way through countless films over the next several decades, mostly alongside fellow Venetian Mario Girotti, aka Terence Hill.
Box office hits and subsequent TV hits include Western parodies like They call me Trinity (1970), Trinity is still my name (1971) and Until the end, boys (1972).
Loved in East and West Germany
With an impressive number of such films, the Spencer-Hill duo have made their way into the cultural memory of two post-war generations in Germany, both West and East Germany. .
The extent of worship around the two figures is illustrated by a fairly recent debate over a planned two-kilometer-long tunnel in the town of Schwbisch-Gmnd, in southern Germany, which was to be named the Bud Spencer Tunnel. In the end, the city council changed its mind and instead renamed a local outdoor swimming pool Bud Spencer Bad.
In 1998, the authorities of the city of Lommatsch, in the Land of Saxony, in East Germany, also renamed a sports facility in Terence Hill Outdoor Pool; Hill had actually lived in the city for some time in the 1940s. Along with the first chancellor of the German Empire, Otto von Bismarck, Terence Hill is even an honorary citizen of the city.
There is also a bridge that was to be named Terence Hill in the town of Worms, but the mayor revised the decision at the last moment. The Terence Hill Bridge spanning the Rhine, however, is listed on maps and Google Maps all the same.
In addition to tunnels, pools and bridges, a small Berlin museum in honor of Bud Spencer will now open on June 27 in Berlin, marking the fifth anniversary of the actor’s death.
The exhibition on display until June 30, 2022 is titled “Flatfoot in Berlin the Great Bud Spencer Exhibition” and will feature 400 exhibitions featuring the man beyond actor Carlos Pedersoli, the world-class swimmer, lawyer , airline owner, composer, inventor and global icon.
This article has been translated from its German original.
