These are the funniest comedies streaming now on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Max





We’ve been laughing a lot lately. Sometimes we laugh because now we can safely socialize with colleagues and friends in our highly vaccinated city. Most of the time, however, it’s because we watch these comedy shows excessively. When you feel ready to go out and talk with human beings in person again, make sure you have good talking points. These broadcasts will certainly help in this regard.

Netflix “‘Inside’ is about how Burnham, or at least the character he plays, was preconditioned by the internet to believe the outside world is a waste of time and living with yourself online – posting Instagrams and reloading them to see if they have been properly appreciated by others – is the only way to live. It is a harmful act of self-delusion and Burnham goes to great lengths to make it clear to you, the spectator, who passively gazes at home So if your response to that primitive scream isn’t to go out and enjoy a burger with your friends, but rather to come back online to eat more of your own tail, then you’ve already proven that Burnham is all right. doing exactly what he doesn’t want you to do. You’re still the king in a mirror room, wasting daylight. – Drew Magary, read more Loki Disney plus Photographic illustration: SFGATE / Marvel Studios “’Loki’ is the third TV entry in ‘Phase Four’ of Marvel’s complete spoofing of popular culture. The first three phases (‘Infinity Saga’) encompass 23 major films. Phase Four has 11 films on the bridge, as well as 13 TV Shows. The first of those shows, “WandaVision,” was as controversial as it was ambitious. The second, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” was an incident in the MCU only half of the Earth’s population will forget. “If you rooted against Marvel in the battle for world domination, I regret to inform you that the God of Mischief is here to thwart your plans.” – Dan Gentile, find out more Friends: Reunion

HBO Max “The entertainment options since the release of ‘Friends’ have become so diffuse – especially in terms of comedy, where virtually all of the comedies have been requisitioned by real people doing hilarious stuff on their own – that it doesn’t. there will never be another series that occupies “Friends” territory https://www.sfgate.com/ “Seinfeld” https://www.sfgate.com/ “Cheers” where tens of millions of Americans are watching not only have a network sitcom in their designated time slot, but plan their whole fucking NIGHT around it. “It will never happen again, this is how you end up with a ‘Friends’ museum occupying precious real estate in New York where a real good cafe could exist. This is also how HBO ended up paying 425 million. of dollars for the rights to broadcast ‘Friends’ exclusively on HBO Max, and why he paid the six cast members $ 2.5 million each for a reunion episode to help publicize the latest addition to their streaming catalog. “That’s also why I, who’s no stranger to taking pop culture balls for this website, agreed to watch this special reunion in its entirety. The 105 f — king minutes. Now you could say, “Damn, how long does this last? ‘I’m glad you asked the question because I have answers to that, plus a few other things. “- Drew Magary, read more Young Rock NBC “Shot in 2020 in Australia, the show revolves around [Dwayne] Johnson is running for president in 2032, an idea he hasn’t ruled out in real life. In a series of promotional TV interviews for his fictional campaign, he tells stories from his past, which are replayed by [Uli] Latukefu, as well as Adrian Groulx (10 years old) and Bradley Constant (15 years old). The show has attracted the largest audiences of any NBC comedy movie since 2017. ”- Dan Gentile, read more Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2 NBC “Y2K might not have been the end of the world, but it might have seemed that way to fans of themed songs for TV. The song style that offered the entire premise of the show, at the ‘ Gilligan’s Island ‘, has been dead for some time, but by the turn of the millennium, theme songs, in general, were becoming less popular, especially in half-hour sitcoms. “Shows like ‘Modern Family’, ‘Broad City’, ‘black-ish’ and ‘The Good Place’ filled the transition after the open cold with sound effects or short musical riffs. bad thing, but they lose the nostalgia and song factor. An exception to the new trend, a mix of old and new, is NBC’s dramatic musical ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,’ which returned for season two on January 5. ‘Zoey’s’ does not use a theme. traditional; instead, the cast cover a pop hit as a prelude to the title screen, the camera then focuses on Zoey (Jane Levy) who usually utters a curse, censored by the series title card. Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ adapted in a similar fashion, displaying the show’s title in unique locations across town, while playing a different rap song at the start of each episode. ” – Adam Duke, find out more

