Bollywood & Hollywood: contrast in a sense of humor

The obvious ideas that come with the word entertainment are dancing, music, gambling, comedy, romance, to name a few. Or we can say, movies have presented all of this to us as some of the sources of entertainment. Bollywood and Hollywood are the two giants of the entertainment industry who have captured the hearts of billions of moviegoers worldwide. Hollywood is based in America and Bollywood is a part of the Indian film industry. These industries have always been seen as competitors in the context of content, genres, audiences, setting or introducing any trend, quality, quantity of film production, and many more. Therefore, the inspiration basic ideas is drawn from various sources to start a celluloid business.

Thus, industries have engaged their audiences with almost all genres. The literal definition of kind is the “term for any category of literature or other forms of art or entertainment, for example music, whether written or spoken, audio or visual, on the basis of a set of stylistic criteria”. The term is inspired by ancient Greek literature. But writers, artists, and filmmakers explain it as the easiest and most convenient way to categorize different styles of stories and content.

While browsing video stores or browsing Netflix, we find genres that give us a rough idea of ​​what the stories look or look like. It’s interesting to find out, however, that what we think of today as cinematic genres are, more often than not, barely pure cinematic genres, as they were in the early days of cinema. The history of Bollywood, where the cinemas were devoted to the traditional sequences of songs and dances, running around the trees and especially a few percentages, is narrative. The rationale for this was the substantial emotional quotient on which Indians proudly base their lives. It included all the romance, thrills, comedy, action, and suspense in one complete package. In short, Bollywood audiences do indeed find comfort in larger-than-life protagonists. On the other hand, Hollywood rarely follows the trend to rely heavily on music. It draws its motivation from a diverse set of emotional, fictional (science, sarcasm, romantic, action or horror) and non-fictional subjects with universal appeal. The script plays an important role, as does the protagonist and the characters. But, most of the content produced in a few years is often genre hybrids, using the rules of genre theory to create new, unique and different stories.

Exciting humor story

A well-put statement, “All comedy has humor, but all humor is not comedy”, justifies that humor can appear out of nowhere. Humor is all that makes us laugh in any situation. He is born when we laugh. And comedy is planned entertainment. Every word and every action is selected for their ability to make people laugh. In other words, comedy is attempted and humor occurs.

Historically, the genre of comedy has been a favorite attraction for audiences of all ages. Additionally, Bollywood and Hollywood have immortal films of the genre that have delighted viewers for decades. The art of warming a heart and bringing a smile to the face of the public will never be lost, and it should not be seen as anything other than robust. So let’s see how industries contradict each other in a sense of humor.

Cinemas of delight

Mera Naam Joker (1970), one of Bollywood’s most admired classics, is a dark comedy, coming-of-age tale, novel, tragedy and romance all mixed up. The film is an art, has all the qualities to transcend all borders and become immortal because the protagonist is a famous joker in a circus company. He always comes across as the happiest person on earth and makes people laugh every time. Contradictory, the character has always faced disappointment in his behind-the-scenes life, and he has surfaced audiences with humor.

A milestone in Bollywood comedy is Hera Pheri (2000) which redefined the genre of 21st century Indian comedy. It became somewhat of a religious film, the genre that Indian cinema folklore would pass on to generations to come – telling everyone about the kind of humor of Priyadarshan, the liveliness of Paresh Rawal, and Akshay Kumar’s ability to suspend. the vanity. The most memorable set is its cast – a cranky landlord and two jobless freeloaders, where one is a crafty parasite (Akshay Kumar) and the other is a debt-ridden dupe (Suniel Shetty). The comedic timing of all the characters is what made this a masterpiece.

The emerging genre of religious comedy in Bollywood has effectively dispelled some of the conventions or unwritten rules that allow laughter in religion, focusing on two recent successes, OMG! (2012) and package (2014) traveled the cultural landscape of India, sensorially alive with multiple religions. The films show humor through the protagonists’ approaches to Indian religions. These approaches have entertained and enlightened the public on the undisputed and blind idea of ​​religions.

Movies for fun

While enlisting Hollywood comedy films, Dumb and dumbest (1994) is distinguished by its name itself. The film demonstrated the humor, fun and extreme silliness of the protagonists, Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne. The sincerity of this classic with crude and crass humor is so good-natured and precise that it’s hard not to share the guilty pleasures of exercise. But, more than the plot, the film grabbed audiences with its quick-sighted jokes. Some of them are successful, like the karate fight which ends with a man having his heart offered in a doggie bag.

Derived shamelessly and only intermittently funny, Due date (2010) is not up to the possibilities advocated by its talented director and its wonderfully mismatched stars. Nonetheless, the film is hilarious! Downey Jr. and Galifianakis are perfect together, and the movie is insanely fun. Additionally, Galifianakis continues to laugh during the hysterical and banter-filled first half. Always like Due date descends in explosions, car chases and awkwardly inserted poignant moments, he loses his wit and tempo in favor of expected stunts.

Sometimes the key to satire is to be reasonably close to the source. Presenter works best when it’s all but a degree or two removed from the excesses of the real thing. So when the news director laughs at stories of cute animals at the zoo when the specials make the news “crew” look like a happy family, the movie is accurate. But that doesn’t work when rival local news teams are involved in what looks like a Roman stadium mass melee. Usually, however, Presenter works, and that’s hilarious most of the time.

Given the short gender discussion between the two entertainment industries, the only thing that matters to a viewer is great and entertaining content. It must be worth watching and whether it belongs to Bollywood or Hollywood, or any other movie industry.