Every actor who almost played Uncharted’s Nathan Drake (before Tom Holland)

the Unexplored The film went through a rough production and one of its biggest challenges was finding the right person to play Nathan Drake, with many actors almost in the final production cast. Naughty Dog property film adaptation has plenty to follow in the footsteps of four main ones Unexploredgames, a spin-off and a portable version. Finding the perfect actor for the lead role was the crucial foundation in ensuring longtime fans of the show were happy with the outcome.

The four main games of Unexplored The franchise follows Nathan Nate Drake and his mentor Victor Sully OSullivan as they embark on daring adventures to uncover lost (and often cursed) treasures. Drake is defined by a sort of rugged and infectious charm, an arrogant demeanor, and a strong moral compass, if not entirely within the laws of any governing body. Harrison Fords Indiana Jones & Unexplored‘s Nathan Drake are common and unsurprisingly.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: What An Older Indy Can Add To Indiana Jones 5

With so many fans of the original series having strong feelings about the cast, and with the possibility of a bigger movie franchise in play for whoever got the role, there was a lot of interest and competition. for the role. Since the film went into production in 2008, several actors have been the subject of fan campaigns and rumors, expressed interest in the role, or were actively on board but had to step down. Here are the ones that come closest to the buried treasure hunt under Sully’s direction, before the game is finally attributed to Tom Holland.

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion made a name for himself in Joss Whedons Firefly play the charming thief of a spaceship captain Malcolm Mal Reynolds. Since then he has played similar characters balancing arrogant and charming in the crime series. Castle and The recruit. How to play these kinds of characters seems so natural to him and he has a physical resemblance to Unexploreds Drake, it’s no surprise that a fan campaign has sprung up to push him into the role.

In 2010, a fan approached then-director David ORussell and asked him to cast Fillion in the film. ORussell said he was not familiar with the campaign, nor with Fillion himself. Over time the campaign continued and it’s fair to say that Fillion was fully behind this campaign as he continued to star in the 2018 fourteen minute fan film based on the game. Unfortunately, with With the filming already completed with Holland in the role, it looks like fourteen minutes will have to be enough for Fillion.

Brett Dalton

Brett Dalton is best known for his run on Shield Agents from 2013 to 2017. He played Grant Ward, a HYDRA agent who infiltrated SHIELD and maintained a feud with Phil Coulson. Sensing that Dalton already looked and played the part, fans set up a social media campaign to have him play Nathan Drake. The hashtag #BrettForNate, a special Twitter account, and a petition to Sony caught enough people’s attention that the topic of her portraying the role was brought up in a conversation with Nolan North, the voice behind the games character. North agreed he might be a good fit for the role, which led Dalton to call for his support on Twitter, but the campaign never went further than that.

Related: It’s Time To Accept Agents Of SHIELD Isn’t Canon MCU

Jensen ackles

Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester during fifteen seasons of Supernatural earned him a cult following and a stack of memes labeled I’m Watching The Plot. He is currently preparing to appear in The boys season 3 as Soldier Boy. Although he was constantly busy filming for the series, rumors from fans began to spread that he might have been secretly cast for the role. Fans were especially excited when it was revealed he was filming Season 11 of Supernatural in Vancouver, the same location that contained production work for Unexplored. However, it seems that it was mostly wishful thinking on the part of the fans.

Chris Pin

Chris Pine is no stranger to action movies or naughty love, whether in Star Trek like Captain James T. Kirk, or Wonder woman like Steve Trevor. Nolan North weighed in on who should take over Drake’s mantle in Unexplored, and this is one of them. After watching Pine on the set of Star Trek: Into Darkness, North said Screen addicts he told Pine Hey, if a script called Uncharted comes across your agents desk, you should watch it carefully, because I think you’d be the perfect character for that. It seems Sony never sent Pine a script, or if they did, the advice went unheeded.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg has done a bit of everything during his career, from leading hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, to serious acting roles such as Dignam in The dead. While he is currently being thought of for his roles in later Transformers movies and his recent sci-fi movie Infinite, Unexplored wouldn’t be his first video game adaptation as he played the eponymous character in the 2008 adaptation of Max Payne.

Wahlberg was one of the very first people attached to the Unexplored film adaptation, dating from 2010, when David ORussel was scheduled to direct and Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were attached as the main characters. Wahlberg eventually had to give up as production deadlines dragged on and more opportunities became available. However, when the film focused on a young Drake, Wahlberg returned to the project as a young Sully, acknowledging that he had moved beyond the role of Nathan Drake. Nolan North, among others, had previously spoken openly against Wahlberg in the lead role, believing he was not a good candidate. It’s a testament to the fact that the film has been in hellish development as Wahlberg has gone from being a brave hero to being an aged and wise mentor.

Related: Wahl Street vs Entourage: How Mark Wahlberg’s Real Life Inspired The Show

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt successfully transitioned from comedy actor into Parks and recreation to the action hero with franchises like Jurassic World and the MCU. When looking for an arrogant, confident actor who can pull off a mischievous charm, spirits could easily drift towards Chris Pratt, especially after his portrayal of Star-Lord in guardians of the galaxy. Nolan North apparently has one of those spirits and recommended Pratt for the role, noting that he had the right mix of funny, arrogant and vulnerable.

however, hollywood reporter announced that he turned down the role when offered to him, but Pratt has done a lot since Parks and recreation. Once Tom Holland had been cast as Drake, he reportedly expressed a wish that Pratt would take on the role of Sully instead, but the role went to Wahlberg without appearing to be offered to Pratt.

Zechariah Levi

Zachary Levi gained attention for his comedic turn as the main character Mandrel, and entered the world of action movies playing the lead role in Shazam!and appearing as Fandral in Thor: The Dark World andThor: RagnarokAlthough Tom Holland had already been cast for the role for two years, Levi brazenly threw his hat off in the ring, saying he would love the role if Tom Holland gave up. His desire to play the role apparently started early, as after playing the first game he says he called Naughty Dog to find out who had the rights.

Ultimately, all of these actors could have been serious contenders for some version of Nathan Drake. However, with the decision to make a prequel focusing on a young Drake and explore some of the little-known parts of his story, Tom Holland is a clear choice for an established actor to direct the adaptation. It is also known that he has the support of Nolan North and that the two worked together on the set. After more than a decade of waiting, February 2022 will finally show if the right choice has been made.

Next: The Last Of Us On HBO Must Avoid A Common Apocalyptic Show Issue

Batman: Halloween’s Long Post-Credits Scene & Sequel Setup Explained





About the Author