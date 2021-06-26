Lady Boss: The Story of Jackie Collins and the Radicalism of Erotic Fiction

The fun, in Jackie Collins’ novels, tends to be plentiful but hard-earned, imagine Pandora, having opened the box containing all the sins that plague mankind, retreating to a beach house in Malibu with two Weimaraners and a finely muscled masseur. The titles of his latest books recall the desire and its cost: Deadly seduction, Deadly embrace, Dangerous kiss. And in life, the British-born author emanated a similar combination of harsh glamor. If I close my eyes, I can see the photo of the jacket on the shiny cardboard covers of my childhood bedroom: Collins standing in front of a bland, rich backdrop, his hair as rich as chocolate and his shoulders padded in the dark. -beyond the point of no return. These remarkable displays of accomplishment now strike me as karmic nods to all the critics who despised her. Continue with your carping, suction cups, she seems to say with her eyes, the light shimmering on her abundant jewelry. This swimming pool is chargeable.

I have loved Jackie Collins since I was 11, when a friend took me to her parents’ house to study in a drafty house in the English countryside to show me a particularly steamy scene found in the copy of her. mother. Hollywood kids. After that, I was totally in the grip. From the end of the 1960s, when she published her first book, The world is full of married menUntil his death in 2015, Collins published 32 best-selling novels, characterized by their cheeky female characters, explicit bedroom scenes, and cutting-edge depictions of the entertainment industry and its abuse of power. To read a Collins novel, as about half a billion humans have done, is to know that sex and power are inextricable. No one harnessed the dynamics of the two as cleverly at the turn of the 20th century as she did. (As she said The New York Times in 2007, I published my first novel in 1968, when no one wrote about sex except Philip Roth.)

Collins’ reputation, however, has always suffered from an instinctive tendency among her detractors to be alarmed at what she was selling: stories about empowered women seeking gratification on their own terms. I didn’t know, until I watched documentary filmmaker Laura Fairries Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (airs on CNN this Sunday and then available on demand), at which point Collins tilted the curve of popular erotica away from blushing maidens and crinoline towards Alaa-clad entrepreneurs. As one interviewee in the film puts it, Collins put female sexuality at the center of the world and people have lost their minds. During the ’70s and’ 80s, few writers were sexier: Collins was making a lot of money; she shrugged from the shadow of her famous and luscious older sister, Joan; she socialized with the most star-studded of British imports from Los Angeles. And yet she seems to have been stung all her life by the resentment of her detractors. In an archival scene shot by the pool at a party, the writer talks serious about his plans for the day as actor Roger Moore mimics the physique of a busty woman behind him to the camera, recalling that even for her friends, she tended to be reduced to a dirty punch line.

Jackie Collins’ debut novel, published 1968 (left) and popular mid-career book, published 1977 (right)

Fairrie seems to have liked Collins too. lady boss is keen, keen and seemingly devoted to her subject, whose personal records provide a wealth of information. When Collins died in 2015 at the age of 77, she left behind a mass of documents, photo albums, diaries, videos as she was working on an autobiography she was never able to complete. . The details are straightforward (Collins, at 15, had what she described as an affair with Marlon Brando, 29, which she called heartfelt, sweet and plump) and revealing. Before Collins was 30, she lost her mother to cancer and her first husband, who suffered from addiction and manic depression, committed suicide. She also had an inferiority complex towards her sister, whom she tried to follow to become an actress, after having undergone major plastic surgery. I look horrible, she wrote in a sorry 1950s diary entry. Jeanne told me.

But Jackies failed in his acting career gave him an unexpected gift. If she wasn’t kissed in Hollywood’s vast bosom, she could peer quietly from the sidelines. Friend after friend, Fairrie shares how Collins would go to parties, observe people, ask endless questions, and mentally store notes for his next book. Her critiques of an industry equally torn apart by sordid and aspiration are sharper than you might think: decades before #MeToo, she was a thoughtful columnist of the plague of casting and the challenges women in backstage were facing to be taken seriously. hollywood brides, Collins’ best-selling novel to date, muddles the quirks and toxicity of the film industry, subjugation to the male ego, the frailty of fame, the ineffable taxonomy of who’s hot and who isn’t. is not. His books are loaded with sexy male actors preying on underage girls and poisonous con artists operating up and down the social ladder.

But his female characters tend to be bold, smart, and tough. Lucky Santangelo, his most famous character who lady boss theorizes that Collins’ alter ego overcomes a forced marriage, mob violence, a sexist father, and a litany of abuse to become a casino boss and head of his own movie studio. His message to readers, Collins said to Los Angeles Times in 1988, it was that women must be stronger Women have always been pushed into positions in the bedroom, the kitchen, the workforce. Women can do whatever. Her style is easy to satire, with its creepy descriptors (Lucky was a slender, long-limbed woman with an abundance of jet-black curls up to her shoulders; dangerous black opal eyes; full, sultry lips; and soft skin. ‘deep olive) and a hoarse excess. But the underlying substance deserves more attention. Collins’ agent Morton Janklow argues in the film that the great storyteller is rarer than the great writer, and Jackie was a great storyteller.

Fairrie includes snippets from TV talk shows to highlight how gleefully Collins has been torn apart, often in front of her. Writer Clive James makes fun of his job as a vacant airport trash can; love novelist Barbara Cartland tells Collins in a shared appearance that she thinks her books are evil, which Collins can only laugh at. A talk show appearance almost sounds like an ambush: Members of the audience assembled by British host Robert Kilroy-Silk lash out at Collinss for supposedly bogus feminism and disgusting morals as she watches, completely stunned. Comedians Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders kindly parodied the saga of Jackie and Joanrivalry, fame and lots and lots of leopard prints in a legendary skit titled Lucky bitches.

Male pot makers have not historically received this treatment. Harold Robbins is still rented like the Onassis of supermarket literature; Lee Child gets interviewed through The New Yorkers David Remnick. But Collins’ influence continues in other ways. For decades, teenage girls and women who read his novels have heard repeatedly that they matter, that their enjoyment and independence are as important as anyone else. It’s not an easy message to internalize, even now. lady boss makes me cherish Collins more than ever for his career-long commitment to delivering him.