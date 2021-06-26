Search | Culture & Leisure

Thursday was a full strawberry moon. This moon helped different Indian tribes, like the Dakota, Lakota and others in Canada, to mark the time when it was time to pick berries, like strawberries, according to Almanach.com. The Haida Indians of British Columbia called the June full moon, Berries Ripen Moon.
As the fruits ripen early and the flowers bloom, June is a time of great abundance for many, so other moon names reflect this as well. The Anishinaabe, a group of indigenous people who once resided around the Great Lakes in the United States and Canada, call it Berries Ripen Moon. The Cherokees called it the Green Corn Moon, indicating the stage of this harvest. As the Cree called it the Laying Moon and Hatching Moon, to indicate a time of baby animals.
So you might remember that when we observe the constellation Bootes, there is a meteor shower where it is the radiant. This is called the Bootid meteor shower. Although meteors can come from anywhere in the sky, you have a better chance of seeing a good one when the radiant is above the horizon. If you remember, Bootes is directly overhead after sunset, so this is a rare occasion where there is a good chance of seeing meteors after dusk, according to In-The-Sky.org. The peak meteor shower will be at 3 a.m., so as usual, you have a better chance of seeing meteors in the wee hours of the morning. However, as the full moon has just passed, seeing them will be a challenge.
The parent organism responsible for creating the June Bootid Shower is Comet 7P / Pons-Winnecke.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts, you would like to share the email [email protected] with the subject line “Search”.
