Bennifer: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy a date





Ben and Jen spent an evening in Beverly Hills (Photo: Backgrid) There are new paparazzi photos of Bennifer’s date night, and it’s again in 2003. Our time machine worked! After ending her engagement to Alex Rodriguez after four years with the baseball star, Jennifer Lopez reunited with her ex-fiance Ben Affleck, making us fall into a pit of gossip, hysteria and nostalgia. After confirming their reunion with a kiss, the couple were pictured enjoying a date night at Avra ​​in Beverly Hills, and Jennifer, 51, was all smiles as she left the restaurant with its beautiful. The On The Floor singer looked distinctively fabulous in beige shorts paired with a cream blazer and wore her hair in a high ponytail. Jennifer was seen laughing with 48-year-old Ben in the back of their Rolls Royce before their driver drove them home. Jennifer wowed in a chic short and blazer combo (Photo: The Daily Stardust / Max Lopez / BACKGRID)

The couple dined at a seafood restaurant (Photo: The Daily Stardust / Max Lopez / BACKGRID) Ben wore a green shirt under a bomber jacket, paired with jeans and sneakers, for their meal in Avra, known for its fresh fish and seafood. Neither star commented on their reunion, but Ben and Jen seemed to enjoy each other’s company as they laughed and joked as they were packed with photographers. In the early 2000s, Bennifer was arguably the hottest couple in Hollywood, when they started dating after Jennifer’s split from second husband Cris Judd, after meeting on the set of Gigli in 2002. Ben went on to star in JLos’ infamous Jenny From The Block video, and in 2003 they prepared for a big wedding after getting engaged.

Jennifer was pictured laughing as they got into the car (Photo: Max Lopes EVGA- roger / BACKGRID)

Jennifer split from Alex Rodriguez in April (Photo: Max Lopes EVGA- roger / BACKGRID) However, they called off their nuptials due to excessive media attention and a few months later Bennifer broke up. Argo star Ben married Jennifer Garner and had three children with the actress before their split in 2015, and has since dated SNL talent booker Lindsay Shookus and Knives Out star Ana de Armas. After: Jennifer lopez

Meanwhile, Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and had two children with them before they split in 2014, and had a long-term relationship with dancer Casper Smart before dating A-Rod for four years. She confirmed their engagement ended in April amid rumors about their relationship. Today, 17 years later, romance returned with her ex Ben and lived for it. MORE: Russell T Davies Insists Shows Like Its A Sin Won’t Make If Channel 4 Was Privatized

MORE: Ed Sheeran Kicks Off First Performance Of New Song Bad Habits At Ipswich Towns Stadium On TikTok









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos