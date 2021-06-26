EXPLAINER: Dental, visual and hearing benefits for Medicare | Life and entertainment

WASHINGTON (AP) Many people of working age assume that Health Insurance covers just about all types of health care that an older person may need.

This is not the case.

Some of the biggest gaps are in dental, vision and hearing services. Medicare does not cover dental cleanings or root canals. It does not cover everyday eyeglasses and contact lenses. It does not cover hearing aids.

Now Democrats are trying to make these benefits a standard feature of Medicare under massive and multifaceted legislation expected later this year to advance President Joe Biden’s ambitious national agenda.

Many see the expansion of the program as late. But that doesn’t mean it will be easy.

WHAT ARE THE PROSPECTS?

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., And other progressives are leading the campaign for dental, vision and hearing coverage. Their goal is to provide a comprehensive benefit accessible to as many Medicare beneficiaries as possible without delays such as an extended phase-in period.

But adding more benefits to Medicare is expensive, and the idea will have to compete with other priorities on the Democrats’ healthcare wishlist.

Republicans are expected to unite against sweeping legislation on the Biden agenda in which Medicare benefits would be merged. Democrats are expected to pass the bill under special budget rules that allow a simple majority to clear the Senate.

It’s far too early to cripple the odds, said Tricia Neuman, health insurance expert with the Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-partisan organization.

HOW WILL THE NEW SERVICES BE PROVIDED?

The simplest approach seems to involve making dental, vision, and hearing coverage a component of Medicare Part B, which pays for outpatient care.

Part B is voluntary, but the vast majority of the over 60 million Medicare beneficiaries enroll. There is a premium, and most people are now paying $ 148.50 per month. While it’s not cheap, it’s actually seen as a good deal as taxpayers cover 75% of the overall cost of insurance. One would expect premiums to rise with richer benefits, but the cost would be broadly distributed.

In addition, most people with private Medicare Advantage plans now have some level of dental coverage, but this can vary widely. If dental, visual, and hearing benefits were standard in Part B, Medicare Advantage plans should provide them as well.

WHAT TYPES OF SERVICES WILL BE COVERED?

Although the details take a while to be worked out, full dental coverage would include regular preventative care such as cleanings and x-rays, minor work such as fillings, and major work including root canals, crowns and crowns. dental prosthesis.

Visual coverage would include glasses and contacts, as well as necessary examinations and adjustments. Hearing coverage would include hearing aids and their maintenance, as well as audiology services.

HOW MUCH WOULD THIS COST ALL?

Again, this is unclear as key details such as the scope of benefits and cost-sharing by Medicare beneficiaries have not been determined.

But a 2019 bill from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Cost nearly $ 360 billion over 10 years.

Of that, $ 238 billion would have paid for dental care, $ 30 billion would have paid for vision care and $ 89 billion would have paid for hearing services, the Congressional Budget Office estimated.

The extended coverage was part of a larger piece of legislation that would have allowed Medicare to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs. A portion of the savings in drug costs would have been reinvested in the program.

Pelosi’s bill passed the House, but went nowhere in the Senate. Democrats still use his approach as a model.

WHAT IS THE NEED?

Dental care, vision and hearing are considered integral parts of good health.

An older person with hearing problems who cannot afford hearing aids can find themselves in a deeper and deeper state of isolation which can exacerbate depression. Dental infections can spread through the bloodstream to other parts of the body.

But a 2019 Kaiser Foundation report found that nearly 2 in 3 Medicare beneficiaries did not have dental coverage, and nearly half had not seen a dentist in the past year. About 1 in 7 people have lost all of their teeth.

Black and Hispanic registrants were much less likely to have seen a dentist in the past year.

This is obviously a big gaping hole in the Medicare program, said David Certner, legislative director of AARP.

WHY DOESN’T MEDICARE COVER DENTAL, VISION AND HEARING?

Experts say the reason probably dates back to 1965, when the program was created.

It was modeled on the types of private health insurance that were then most commonly available. And these were built around hospitalization and doctor’s office visits.

Another major gap in retail pharmacy prescription drug coverage was not closed until 2003.

WHAT IS NOT COVERED BY MEDICARE?

Long term care.