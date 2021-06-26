DYK Alaya F worked for an NGO before making her Bollywood debut?





Alaya F is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi. The 23-year-old made her acting debut in the 2020 filmJawaani Jaanemanfacing Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. While preparing for her glamorous entry to B-town, Alaya was working for an NGO in Pondicherry. Read on to learn more about Alaya’s NGO service. Alaya Furniturewalla, known by her stage name Alaya F, served a few days in an NGO in Pondicherry before making her Bollywood debut. Alaya worked for the NGO during the summers of 2017 as she posted some photos of her service on Instagram. On June 21, 2017, Alaya F used her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her service. She was seen sharing smiles with children. She also took a video of the NGO’s children with a Snapchat filter. Alaya was heard enjoying the smiley IDs as they had dog ears and noses because of the filter. On June 22, 2021, Alaya shared another photo from her third day service for the NGO. She was holding a child in her hands as she posed for the photo. In the caption, Alaya wrote: “We don’t understand other people’s languages ​​so we just communicate through # Day3 @ habitatforhumanity smiles”. Alaya added Pondicherry as the photo location. The photos of Alaya F of her service for the NGO were much appreciated by her supporters. Alaya F’s anecdotes Alaya F entered the entertainment world with her first filmJawaani Jaanemanin 2020. Alaya co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in this comedy-drama film.Jawaani Jaanemanwas directed by Nitin Kakkar. In addition to the lead roles, the film also starred Chunky Pandey, Farida Jalal, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait, and Kiku Sharda in supporting roles. The plot of the film revolves around a casanova in London, whose life takes a turn when he has to face his daughter whom he has never known. Alaya F starred as Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and won the Filmfare Award for Best First Female Feature for her role. The movie’s IMDb rating is 6.6 out of 10. IMAGE: INSTAGRAM D’ALAYA F Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







