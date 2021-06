Vijay in Taapsee Pannu, meet South Indian actors who successfully run their other businesses

South Indian actors are highly regarded for their work in the film industry. They are followed with passion by millions of people around the world. But did you know that besides being popular actors, these stars also have passions, which are different from comedy? Here is a list of South Indian actors who have a successful side business besides being in the film industry. 1. Vijay Thalapathy Vijay is a household name in the south. In addition to being one of the most promising players in South India, Thalapathy also owns a number of related businesses. The actor owns several wedding venues in Chennai named after his mother Shoba, son Sanjay and wife Sangeetha. 2. Ram Charan The Telugu actor owns a Hyderabad-based airline named TruJet. The airline TruJet is part of Turbo Aviation, which deals with the maintenance and ground support of airplanes. It also owns Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club. Ram Charan has a polo and riding club in Hyderabad. 3. Tamannah Bhatia Besides being one of the most successful actors in Telugu films, Tamannaah has ventured into other endeavors as well. She owns an online jewelry brand named White & Gold. 4. Shruti Haasan Besides being one of the most important actors in Tamil and Telugu films, Shruti Hassan owns a production house named Isidro, which deals with short films, animated films and video recordings. The business is run by her younger sister, Akshara Haasan. 5. Taapsee Pannu The versatile actor successfully runs a wedding management company named The Wedding Factory. She runs the business with her sister Shagun Pannu and her friend Farah Parvaresh. 6. Nagarjuna Akkineni Nagarjuna owns a resto-bar in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The actor owns a number of side businesses. He is co-owner of the N-Grill and N Asian restaurants. He also owns the N Convention Center which is often hired by corporations. He also owns an exotic resto-bar in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. 7. Arya Actor Arya is the owner of a South Indian restaurant called Sea Shell. He also owns a production house called The Show People. The actor has produced commercially successful films under this banner. 8. Rana Daggubati Besides show business, actor Bahubali is co-owner of a talent management company called CAA KWAN. To read also: The Family Man 2: The intimate scenes with Samantha Akkineni have been deleted, according to Shahab Ali aka Sajid 9. Prashanth The actor turned entrepreneur is the owner of India’s largest jewelry mall named Prashanth Real Gold Tower located in Panagal Park, Chennai. 10. Nikki Galrani The actor who has acted in films like Darling, Vellimoonga and Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, among others, owns a resto café in Koramangala, Bangalore. there: 10





