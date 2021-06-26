Sylvie Actor Sophia Di Martino Unwraps Episode 3 – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers for Loki episode three.]

Loki Star Sophia Di Martino has been waiting for a year and a half to talk about her biggest role to date as Loki variant Sylvie, who is forced to work with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki to escape the apocalypse on the planet Lamentis. . As an enchantress and magician of sorts, it’s fitting that Di Martino’s cast also includes a bit of magic in their own right. Typically, when two characters are interconnected like Sylvie and Loki, a chemistry between the actors is almost guaranteed, but since Di Martino was pregnant in London and Hiddleston was on Broadway, neither could travel. However, Di Martino had another trump card up his sleeve: Loki director Kate Herron, who worked with the English actor in a 2017 short titled Defame.

“I think Kate [Herron] was keen enough that I would do it once I had made a tape. I had worked with her before, so she knew I was not a weird or strange woman, ”says Di Martino. Hollywood journalist. “I literally just made an audition tape for it. I didn’t really have an in-person audition; we didn’t do any screen testing. And from what she told me, she said that everyone agreed that I would be the best person for the job. So it was a big risk they took, really. You never get a job of this size on tape, usually. My agent couldn’t believe it.

While the character names were changed to “Bob” and “Sarah”, Di Martino’s self-recording was an early version of what would become the conversation in the making that confirmed long-standing speculation about the fact. that Loki would be bisexual. Even though Di Martino and Hiddleston knew how important this scene was to LGBTQ + representation, they didn’t try to force the moment.

“We knew it was an important scene and that the performance was super important, ”says Di Martino. “And Kate was really excited to be on the show because people have been waiting for it for so long. So we knew it was important, but we didn’t really think too much about it. We did. sort of broached like we would any other scene and just enjoyed the conversation. But I don’t think I realized how much engagement this scene would have and how excited and thrilled people would be. is just wonderful to see how happy people are after watching this.

In a recent conversation with THR, Di Martino also discusses Sylvie’s TVA reveal, the sheer amount of rehearsals for the episode’s long take, and Sylvie’s lost crown.

You worked with Loki director Kate herron on a court called Defame A few years ago. So, did she defend you for the role of Sylvie during the auditions?

I think Kate was very keen on me doing this once I made a tape. I had worked with her before, so she knew I wasn’t a weirdo or a weird woman. I literally just made an audition tape for it. I didn’t really have an in-person audition; we didn’t do any screen testing. I couldn’t travel at the time because I was pregnant and Tom was in New York on Broadway. So it was a very quick process, but I think she was very keen on me doing it after I read for the role. And from what she told me, she said that everyone agreed that I would be the best person for the job. So that was good, wasn’t it? (Laughs.) So it was super fast. I was very lucky and am so grateful.

Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino in “Loki”.

Courtesy of Disney +

Considering that Sylvie and Loki have such an important relationship on the show, you’d think you and Tom should be reading together somehow, so this must have been quite a self-tape.

(Laughs.) I’m sure they would have wanted me to if it was possible, but physically I couldn’t fly and Tom couldn’t go to London because he was in New York. So it was a big risk they took, really. And that never come. You never get a job of this size on tape, usually. My agent couldn’t believe it. They just had to be so sure. (Laughs.)

Have you auditioned with false sides?

Well the names were wrong, but the scene itself would become the train scene, where we sat and chatted on the train. But I think the characters were called Bob and Sarah, though; They were very different character names. (Laughs.) It was also a very short cut of that scene, but it eventually turned into this.

Given the importance of their conversation regarding sexual orientation, did you and Tom spend a lot of time discussing the train bar scene before trying out several different approaches?

No, we knew it was an important scene and that the performance was super important. And Kate was really excited to bring it into the show because people have been waiting for it for so long. So we knew it was important, but we didn’t really think about it too much. We kind of approached it like we would any other scene and just enjoyed the conversation. We liked that it was a bit more of a talking scene as they call it in the company. (Laughs.) So we just enjoyed digging deeper into the character level, but I don’t think I realized how much engagement this scene would have and how excited and thrilled people would be. It’s just wonderful to see how happy people are after watching this.

Sylvie also revealed that the people of TVA are themselves variants and were not created by the legendary Time-Keepers.

Again, we haven’t given it too much thought. I don’t think too much about a lot when I’m working. (Laughs.) My approach is to follow my instincts, to feel the moment, to be in the moment and not to overdo it because sometimes it can feel forced or unnatural. The best thing to do with important scenes like this is to fumble around, say your words and then leave the scene. (Laughs.) Otherwise, you can sometimes overload it, and that’s not necessarily a good thing.

As for the preparation, have you caught up with all of Loki’s appearances in the Marvel Universe? After all, you’re kind of playing a version of Loki.

Yes, I’ve done my homework, and I’ve watched all of her stuff for the past 10 years. It was great to watch – and see again – since I had already seen part of it. So it was super helpful. And talking to Tom about his experience playing the character and how he feels about Loki and what he likes to play, that was really helpful in building up Sylvie.

The long take at the end of episode three is pretty impressive. How many repetitions are there?

Therefore a lot of repetition. It was a few nights of late-night shoots, so we rehearsed, rehearsed, rehearsed and then filmed. We didn’t do that many takes of each point, but there was a lot of repetition. There were a lot of different factors involved: the explosions, the special effects people, the stuntmen, and a lot of people who are just exceptional at their jobs. I really enjoyed doing that, actually, and it was probably one of my favorite scenes to shoot. I love a challenge and I think it went really well. He has great energy.

So whether it was the beginning or the end, you both had practical explosions to react to as you ran around each set?

Yes, there were some explosions that they probably magnified in the visual effects afterwards. But, yes, there was smoke and debris that we could react to and run away from.

For the rest of the season, what enigmatic adjectives can you suggest on Sylvie’s bow?

Oh my God, that’s such a tough question, especially since I’m really bad at grammar. So it’s gonna be weird, exciting, powerful, dangerous and stimulating. Did I do well? (Laughs.)

Sophia Di Martino in Marvel Studios LOKI

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

So Sylvie used her horns during the bar fight …

Yes, she uses them to knock someone out on the train.

But she never returned to claim her precious crown.

Yes, she has more important things to do. (Laughs.)

“When she sings, she sings come home.” Has this song stuck in your head for a long time?

Yeah, it was, actually. Tom did a really good job learning all of this in a whole new language, mostly overnight. I don’t know how he did it. But, yeah, it was stuck in all of our heads for quite a while. Very annoying.

Was it torture not to be able to talk about things until this week?

Yes, it was hell! It’s horrible. I waited a year and a half to talk about it. But it’s so exciting, and I’m so proud of what we’ve done. So I’m so relieved and excited to finally share it, engage with people, and see people enjoying what we’ve done.

***

Loki now airs every Wednesday on Disney +.