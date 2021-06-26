Gazette Daily News Podcast, June 26 and 27

Be sure to subscribe to The Gazette Daily news podcast, or just tell your Amazon Alexa enabled device to turn on The Gazette Daily News skill “so you can get your daily briefing just by saying Alexa, what are the new ?

Representative Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

This is Stephen Schmidt from the Gazette’s digital news bureau and I’m hise with your update for Saturday June 26 and Sunday June 27.

It rained a little more this week. And this weekend has a good chance of maintaining that trend.

Showers will likely be before 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, and then a variety of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible after that. The overall probability of precipitation for the Cedar Rapids area will be 60 percent. When the rain does not fall, it should be mostly cloudy, with a high of near 82 degrees.

On Sunday there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1:00 p.m. After that, it should be partly sunny, with a high of almost 83 degrees.

Cedar Rapids city officials said on Friday they would continue the downtown transformation projects included in a proposal they offered financial aid from a competitive state program. They will do so even though they only received $ 9 million, which is $ 30.5 million less than his request.

Six communities in Iowa had vied for a $ 100 million share in the district’s competitive reinvestment program after asking the board for a total of $ 151.6 million. Although Cedar Rapids requested the most from the group, they not only received the least of the six cities, each of these cities received more than they initially requested, with the city of Ames receiving double their initial proposal over $ 20 million. .

The work the city is looking to do includes an entertainment complex on the site where the city wanted to build a casino before the state said no to it, a hotel renovation on a historic site, a high-rise building in the center. -ville, as well as a bypass and recreation. opportunities added to the 5-in-1 dam on the Cedar River.

Iowa reported on Friday that 46 people had been hospitalized with COVID-19, the lowest number reported since March 28, 2020, when the pandemic began.

Of those hospitalized, 18 were in intensive care units and 12 were on a ventilator to help them breathe. Previous figures indicated that the vast majority of people hospitalized with the disease had never been vaccinated. On that note, Iowa’s adult immunization continues to stagnate, remaining at around 53% on Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Texas was a victory for the people of that country who face a dangerous and insecure situation at the border, Representative Ashley Hinson said on Friday.

Friday’s visit was long overdue, according to the deputy from the 1st District, who asked the vice president to get an overview of the situation created by the administration’s immigration policies.

Hinson has used Harris’ repeated criticism for her nationwide profile as she prepares for re-election next year. Given that the southern border has confused several administrations in a row, it is unlikely that it will not be resolved any time soon, as Vice President Harris acknowledged during her visit to El Paso on Friday.

