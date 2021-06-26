Entertainment
First we greet newbies as great actors, then we troll them
Almost every new actor in the past 10 to 15 years has impressed the first viewer who looked at them. We look at them, greet them like great performers, and then they let us down. Basically, few people have the ability to truly stand the test of time.
Arjun Kapoor: When we saw him in Ishaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra, we wrote rave reviews about him claiming he was a great player in the making. It only took us a few more films to declare this guy a piece of furniture. My question: why be in a hurry to make them heroes?
Great strategy: One of the most expressionless faces to have surfaced, Prateik Babbar, I remember being called the “find” after seeing him in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Of course he was impressive there. But then it soon became clear that he had no reach at all.
Omi Vaidya: The same could be said of our beloved Chatur Ramalingam aka Silencer from 3 Idiots. In the role he made his debut with, he was a very perfect cast. But then we realized that he was only good in the role he was playing.
Conclusion: We wrongly interpret freshness as Quality. Almost every new face will feel unique, but if it can truly stand the test of time, it won’t be found out until much later.
And by the way, happy birthday Arjun Kapoor!
Plus, who else do you think impressed with his debut but later disappointed?
