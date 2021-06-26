Tourists Return to LA and Spend Crazy – The Hollywood Reporter

The pandemic has been “devastating” for the Los Angeles hospitality industry, said Doane Liu, executive director of the city’s convention development and tourism department. Before COVID, he notes, “our hotels [were] with an average occupancy of over 80 percent. It plunged “to a low point when we were under 20%”.

But after a disastrous year and changes, things are bouncing back, with some companies having a particularly busy May. Hotel occupancy rates are now around 60%, while interviews with luxury-sector experts in Los Angeles suggest pent-up demand will also be a boon for very high-end stores, restaurants and spas, partly due to the return of domestic and international visitors. .

Add to that the fact that Americans had racked up more than $ 1.5 trillion in excess savings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Goldman Sachs strategists estimated in February.

“All over the world there is a consensus that we are experiencing that YOLO [you only live once] lifestyle, like, “Let’s do it just in case tomorrow doesn’t come,” says Nicole Pollard Bayme, CEO of international design firm LaLaLuxe. “I just had a national client from the Midwest who gave two of his staff a shopping spree at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills, where they [got] to spend $ 30,000 in 45 minutes before getting back in their jet.

As COVID-19 precautions have blocked bookings from India, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand, Pollard Bayme has seen a recent influx of its repeat customers from Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, renting homes in Laguna Beach and reserving rooms at the Bel-Air Hotel and Waldorf Astoria. At the Beverly Hills Hotel, said a hotel spokesperson, “May 2021 reflected an unprecedented return in demand with occupancy rates exceeding 30% in 2019, making this our second May on busiest in hotel history. “

Adam Burke, CEO of LA Tourism & Convention Board, adds: “75% of American travelers have active travel plans in the next 90 days, and 15.4% of Americans taking pleasure travel this year plan to stay in a luxury hotel. ”

He cites the confidence of hotel developers as another indicator of an economy on the verge of exploding; 17 new hotels are slated to open in Los Angeles this year, including the Downtown LA Proper and the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood in July, the Shay in Culver City in August, and the Fairmont Century Plaza in September.

As the borders reopen, expect the number of visitors to increase. Burke notes that flight data from air travel intelligence firm OAG – comparing May 2019 to May 2021 – shows that routes from Qatar and Singapore to LAX added 344 and 161 seats per week, respectively, while Mexico currently has 44,500 seats, up from 47,500 in 2019. Inbound traffic from Denmark, Hong Kong, Canada and the UK has also seen significant gains.

At South Coast Plaza in Orange County, “we are seeing a noticeable increase in the number of affluent visitors to Mexico, due to proximity, as well as affluent Chinese high school and college students and their families returning to school. As new travel restrictions are lifted, we expect our international traffic to reach pre-COVID levels, ”said Debra Gunn Downing, Executive Director of Marketing.

“We have 20 or 25 businesses that have reopened or will be opening in the next few months,” Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Todd Johnson said. At Neiman Marcus’ Beverly Hills site, a store spokesperson said, “our traffic in early May was on par with 2019” – and that was without a large contingent of international visitors.

Along with the Beverly Hills Golden Triangle, the coming weeks will see Dior opening a second location and Moncler reopening in a significantly expanded space, while Ferrari, Piaget, Eleventy and John Lobb are also planning new locations. And the Rare Car Tour d’Elegance parade took place on June 20 on Rodeo Drive, after being canceled last year.

On the spa side, Debbie Caracciolo, owner of health and beauty concierge company Spa Connections, said gross sales and bookings were at least 20% higher in May than in 2019, one popular treatments being a $ 1,000 cannabis flower oil massage. Caracciolo also notes that a client, a Saudi princess, recently took possession of 20 rooms with her family at a hotel on Sunset Boulevard, while a few months ago an Indian terrier visiting with his family received a massage. $ 700 and 45 minutes at the Beverly. Hilton.

When it comes to the automotive industry, Sammy Sahakyan, co-founder and CEO of the transportation division of luxury auto store Platinum Group, says most of the company’s Asian customers are not yet visiting LA, nor are the customers. Italian and French. “But over the past two or three months, it feels like a switch has suddenly turned on and bookings are increasing from domestic travelers; and I would say 20 to 25 percent of our business in the Gulf is back. I expect it to hit 50 percent this summer. One trend he’s noticed is the hiring of multiple Mercedes Sprinters ($ 250 per hour) to transport groups of 40 or 50 friends to rental properties in Joshua Tree to “recreate the nightclub” like a party at the. House. Alex Schanz, director at O’Gara Beverly Hills, also notes that uplifting automotive colors (such as bright blue Rolls-Royces and yellow Lamborghinis) are also on trend.

Pollard Bayme sees the same joyful desire for color on the fashion front, from Gucci dresses and Libertine jackets to Amina Muaddi heels and Bottega Veneta leather accessories, all in saturated hues. “It’s like The Wizard of Oz, where everything was in black and white and now it’s in Technicolor! says Pollard Bayme, noting that “Couture shopping is back, tough. People want to buy the best of the best, have a little fun, and also be part of the creative process. “I was at Oscar de la Renta, where dresses go from $ 1,700 to $ 5,000, and you can’t get sizes because they’re sold out,” adds Kim Apodaca, personal stylist-shopper.

