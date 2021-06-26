How fan-led ‘Free Britney’ campaign figures in star’s legal battlesExBulletin

LEILA FADEL, ANIMATOR:

It is 2007. Britney Spears has just released her fifth album with good sales and positive reviews.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “PIECE OF ME”)

BRITNEY SPEARS: (Vocals) I’m Mrs. Lifestyles of the rich and famous.

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Vocals) You want a piece of me.

SPEARS: (singing) I’m Mrs. Oh, my God, that Britney is shameless. You want a piece of me.

FADEL: But if you followed the news back then, you would hear less about his success and more about his personal life – custody battles with an ex-husband, a shaved head, all under intense public scrutiny. The following year, Spears found herself under a guardianship controlled by her father. And that continuing guardianship made headlines this week when Spears appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court to make this plea.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

SPEARS: I just want to get my life back. And it’s been 13 years, and that’s enough. It has been a long time since I owned my money, and it is my wish and my dream that this will all end.

FADEL: She alleged exploitation and abuse, including being forced to stay under birth control even though she wants another child. Bianca Betancourt is an associate editor at Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered Spears’ fight, and she’s joining us now. Welcome.

BIANCA BETANCOURT: Thank you very much for having me.

FADEL: So let’s start with #FreeBritney. It’s an effort by the fans to end the trusteeship and give Britney Spears autonomy over personal and financial decisions. How much has it been in the news this week?

BETANCOURT: It was a huge push from the fans for Britney which was really the reason this court battle started making headlines. You know, the #FreeBritney movement, I would say, really started about two years ago. There was a podcast episode called “Britney’s Gram”. Two comedians got together, talked about Britney’s Instagram, had fun. But they received anonymous advice from a legal partner who worked at a company that ran her guardianship at the time, essentially alleging that Britney was admitted to a mental institution against her will, and that’s why her second big Vegas shows she was supposed to do that year had been canceled. And now, from what we heard from Britney in court yesterday, those claims appear to be true.

FADEL: I mean, you talked about how there was that surge, and it was – it featured heavily in the New York Times documentary this year, “Framing Britney Spears.” And there was so much guesswork as to what might be going on with her. What did we learn from Spears’ testimony in court this week?

BETANCOURT: She’s done a front for the world and even for her fans, who over the years, you know, she’s had a great relationship with, you know? His words were, I’m sad; I’m mad; I cry every night; I am depressed in the circumstances that this tutelage has been for her.

FADEL: And it started when she was 26, and she’s now 39. Is there any indication that she’s in the same condition now that she was when the decision was made to put her under? this guardianship?

BETANCOURT: Until about three years ago, when she took a break from her performances, she was doing Vegas. She was touring. She was releasing albums. She was doing business. The biggest argument for Britney fans was that if this is someone who is capable of raising millions of dollars, working steadily, and having a career, why can’t he be in control of his own life?

FADEL: And what’s next in the legal battle?

BETANCOURT: Jamie Spears’ team, his father’s team, you know, is always allowed to thwart claims. They’re still allowed to, you know, speak on their behalf about what they agree with, what they don’t agree with. So the judge has yet to hear this side. It can be something that gets pushed back for months or, depending on how the judge sees the situation, it can be something he wants to speed up. But Britney has yet to officially declare that she wants the terms of her guardianship to be completely lifted.

FADEL: You are a Britney fan. What was it like listening to that 30-minute speech in court?

BETANCOURT: I mean, it was beyond emotion, but there was also a bit of pride at that point. You know, when you’re a fan – and we’ve had ideas for so long knowing something was wrong, but she never talked about it. So finally, after all these years, finally hearing him speak his truth, it was immensely powerful. And that might just be the moment that not only changes things for her life, but it might change the guardianship laws, you know, across the country as well. It’s definitely a starting point – what I think is going to be some major changes for her, I hope.

FADEL: It’s Bianca Betancourt from Harper’s Bazaar. Thank you very much for being with us.

BETANCOURT: Thank you very much.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.