Loki Could Present the MCU’s Weirdest Romance of All Time | Entertainment

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki, episodes 1-3.]

Loki could take love to a whole new level.

In Lamentus, viewers were treated to an hour of detours to meet Loki on a ruined planet (Tom hiddleston) and Lady Loki, Sylvie (Sophie Di Martino), who went from enemies to friends over the course of 40 minutes. But there were times when almost almost It seemed like there was more than a friendly curiosity related to the alternate universe brewing between them and I wasn’t sure how to react to that.

Whether or not you saw Sparks between the Lokis or not, there’s no denying that some aspects of the episode had a not quite platonic undertone. When Sylvie tries to enchant Loki, the way the characters are positioned and the scene is framed suggests that they might be kissing; Loki serenades her drunk in the train bar car and dedicates the song to her, which is, again, generally romantic. Their constant bickering might be considered siblings, but given the number of love interests in the media that consistently start out similarly to each other to mask a growing attraction, it might signal something deeper.

It’s also interesting that they have an entire conversation about the nature of love, a topic we’ve never seen Loki show any interest in before and he talks about it, curious if she’s involved with it. somebody. She mentions a factor, which is probably a joke. But the fact remains why does Loki care in the first place? And more importantly, wait, are we supposed to be rooted for this?

The ethics of it are murky, no doubt. For example, is reuniting with a duplicate of yourself the same as reuniting with a cousin, or even a sibling? (Jaime and Cersei Lannister from Game of thrones would definitely approve.) Sylvie rejected Loki’s name and was not raised by Odin (Anthony Hopkins) and Frigga (Renee Russo), but in the end, she’s still a version of Loki himself, which makes it all hypothetically awkward. Now, if Sylvie ends up not being a variant of Loki at all, and fan theories that she is Enchantress eventually come true, it would be much easier to ship these two. But that doesn’t seem likely after Lamentus, as she knows Lokis ‘story and Lady Lokis’ familiar helmet.

On some level, even if it’s wacky, a romance between Loki and his variant of self would make sense. Loki is absolutely narcissistic enough that we can see him fall in love with himself; in fact, given that it is still Avengers– Era Loki who tried to conquer Earth a few days earlier, it’s kinda hard to watch him fall in love with someone else. Maybe Mobius (Owen Wilson), now that it’s confirmed Loki is canonically bisexual but let’s not hold our breath, given that showrunner Michael Waldron made it clear in an interview with Vanity Show that there is love between the duo, but whatever affection there is, it’s not romantic.

In that same interview, Waldron said there were love stories running through Loki. One is Loki and Mobius but where are the others? With three episodes remaining in the season, we haven’t seen much love; just a lot of time shenanigans. And in an interview with Collider, Hiddleston, speaking about a hypothetical love interest in the evil god, said the first stable relationship you need to have is with yourself, which, technically, since Sylvie is himself, Loki could do. both.

One of Waldrons’ love stories could certainly be Loki and Sylvie; Platonically, as versions of the same person who understands each other’s pain or, uh, all of that, but not in a platonic way. Well just wait and see if this goes in a Game of thrones direction, or if Loki has a love interest this season (he might not, and that’s fine). But in the meantime, there’s no denying that the Loki-Sylvie dynamic is fun to watch.