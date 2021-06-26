EastEnders: Really famous actor who has been on Coronation Street but wants his character to appear in the London soap opera





EastEnders has been on the air for almost 40 years, so it’s no surprise that the popular cockney drama featured some of the best known and beloved faces on UK television during this time. Some of the most famous people to have appeared in EastEnders include; Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and former Spice Girl band member Emma Bunton (AKA Baby Spice). However, one of the cameos that viewers probably won’t see is the one involving stars from rival soaps Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Coronation Street. READ MORE: 5 EastEnders, Coronation Street & Emmerdale Stars You Didn’t Know You Had Really Famous Kids Sir Ian Mckellen is by far one of the most famous, talented and decorated actors Britain has ever produced. A native of Burnley, the actor has been ubiquitous on television sets and movie screens since his acting debut in 1961 at the Belgrade Theater, as Roper in A Man for All Seasons.





He appeared as the titular king in Richard III (1995), James Whale in Gods and Monsters (1998), Magneto in the X-Men films and Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies – to name a few. only a few. However, even the great Ian McKellen still has one show on his wishlist, EastEnders. This is despite his appearance on the rival show Coronation Street, when in April and May 2005 he starred as Mel Hutchwright on Granada Television’s long-running British soap opera. It seems he’s not happy with just one British soap under his belt, he also wants to try his hand at EastEnders.



However, the actor is very particular about the character he would like to play. He wants his Coronation Street character to go straight from the Rovers Return to the famous Queen Victoria pub. During an interview with This Morning in 2010, he said: "I loved doing Coronation Street. I couldn't go back as a character because he was such a bad man they didn't. would not have had. "My dream was, after playing this crook on Coronation Street, that he would show up about two weeks later in EastEnders, but they wouldn't have wanted him because soap operas don't admit that other people exist." The great actor hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, so it wouldn't be surprising if we managed to catch a glimpse of him on Albert Square before he decides to hang up his acting boots for good.







