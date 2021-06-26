Today’s list of famous birthdays for June 26, 2021 includes celebrities Ariana Grande, Aubrey Plaza





Top celebrity birthdays June 26, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Ariana Grande, Aubrey Plaza, and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on June 26, and find out an interesting fact about each one. Chris Isaak arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Singer Chris Isaak turns 65 Fun fact: graduate from the University of the Pacific John McEnroe, left, and Patty Smyth attend Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Broadway opening night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater on Sunday, April 23, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Greg Allen / Invision / AP)Greg Allen / Invision / AP Singer Patty Smyth is 64 Fun fact: has been married to tennis legend John McEnroe since 1997 PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Actor Chris O’Donnell plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 08, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Chris Trotman / Getty Images)Getty Images Actor Chris ODonnell turns 51 Fun fact: Robin depicted in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin Married actors Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally pose together during the 30th Anniversary Screening of “Thelma & Louise” at the Greek Theater on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actor Nick Offerman turns 51 Fun fact: One of her first TV show appearances was on an episode of Emergencies Aubrey Plaza, left, an actor in “The Little Hours” mingles with colleague Kate Micucci before the screening of the film presented by ArcLight Cinemas at the Vineland Drive-In theater on Wednesday August 19, 2020 in Industry, Calif. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actress Aubrey Plaza turns 37 Fun fact: Was once part of the NBC Pages program FILE – Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. Grande will be 28 on June 26. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP, File)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Singer Ariana Grande turns 28 Fun fact: once sung last Christmas during Macys’ Thanksgiving parade More celebrities with birthdays today Jazz pianist Dave Grusin is 87 years old. Fifth Dimensional singer Billy Davis Jr. is 83 years old. Singer Georgie Fame is 78 years old. Actor Clive Francis (The Crown) is 75 years old. Singer Brenda Holloway is 75 years old. Actor Michael Paul Chan (The Closer) is 71 years old. Actor Robert Davi (Profiler) is 70 years old. The Clash musician Mick Jones is 66 years old. Actor Gedde Watanabe (ER, Sixteen Candles) is 66 years old. Singer Terri Nunn from Berlin is 62 years old. The Sundays singer Harriet Wheeler is 58 years old. The Mavericks guitarist Eddie Perez is 53 years old. Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood is 52 years old. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson (Magnolia, Boogie Nights) is 51 years old. Actor Sean Hayes (Will and Grace) is 51 years old. Actor Matt Letscher (Eli Stone, The New Adventures of Old Christine) is 51 years old. Newsboys keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein is 47 years old. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 47 years old. Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill is 42 years old. OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder is 42 years old. Actor Jason Schwartzman (Slackers, Rushmore) is 41. Actress Jennette McCurdy (iCarly) is 29 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on June 26 Abner Doubleday, inventor of baseball William Lear, inventor and founder of Lear Jet Petter Lorre, actor Viktor Schrekengost, industrial designer Derek Jeter, former NY Yankee (47) with the Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com Fun Facts About Past Celebrities (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth Mac Farlane Marc Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alain Alda Betty Blanche Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert An Overview Of Lists Of Fun Facts Related To Movies And TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory : Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities who were guest stars on The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscars hosts since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love More fun facts about the movie:Dirty Dancing | Scream | Romeo + Juliet | The Big Lebowski | I Know What You Did Last Summer | The Phantom Menace Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? 