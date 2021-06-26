Milla Jovovich salutes the passion of science fiction fans | Entertainment





Milla Jovovich admires the passion and dedication of science fiction fans. The 45-year-old actress has starred in numerous sci-fi and action films during her career, including “The Fifth Element” and the “Resident Evil” franchise, and she is still amazed by fans of the genre. . She told SFX magazine: “A few years ago there was something about onscreen murders. “They said I got the most kills: more than Sylvester Stallone and more than Jet Li. And I’m like, ‘God bless the sci-fi fans who sit at home and count every kill.’ Know you what I mean, because who else would take the time to do that? “Imagine how much work it was, so time consuming. It’s not a machine that does this, it’s a human!” Milla previously attributed the success of the ‘Resident Evil’ franchise to the cast and crew’s passion for the video game series. The Hollywood actress explained, “I played the game with my younger brother, Marco, and that’s how I found a connection with him in a way he loved. “Suddenly it’s like four hours later and we played and I was like, ‘Oh my god I’m addicted to this game.” So I walked into the movie as a fan of the game. other people who also work on the film were fans of the game as well. “So you have this core team that loves the source material and I think that’s so important because it’s not just another Hollywood video game adaptation that’s not going anywhere because people are just doing it. to make money. With this team, however, there is real honesty. “

