Actor Mita Vasisht interacts with students of Chitkara varsity BEd international school teachers





Chitkara University College of Education, in association with Chitkara International School, Chandigarh, hosted an educational webinar on Teacher as an Artist for its Bachelor of Education students and internal teachers . Actress, director and screenwriter Mita Vasisht joined the session moderated by Niyati Chitkara, Director, Chitkara Schools. The theme of the session was the emerging relevance of theater and the performing arts in quality education. Vasisht explained how theater-based education, with a strong emphasis on non-verbal communication, self-expression, voiceover and vocal modulation, body language, dialogue and content delivery, and Creativity on the part of instructors can come in handy in the classroom. She highlighted the broad functionality of role playing as a teaching and learning tool, the contribution of theater to the development of communication skills and cognitive abilities of students, the role of cinema (Ludo-educational) in improving the educational landscape, and the importance of theater in instilling the virtues of compassion, cooperation, authenticity and responsibility in the nation’s youth. Referring to her journey as an educator and her experiences playing a wide range of characters in films and on television such as Teeba in City Stigma, Trishna in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Mandira Mathur in Criminal Justice, Vasisht reiterated and reaffirmed his faith in supplementing the traditional classes with activities based on the performing arts, theater and film. Actress, director and screenwriter Mita Vasisht joined the session moderated by Niyati Chitkara, Director, Chitkara Schools (HT Photo) Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, said, “Evoking a passion for learning in students requires teachers to be creative, resourceful and positively quirky in a way that captures the interest of students and meets the varied needs of all kinds of learners. Theater-based education could very well be used to target all kinds of skills with and beyond cognitive skills. In a world as fast-paced as ours, these skills could surely help young people forge their own path to success.

