Director Rookie Kiwi hired for Hollywood blockbuster

James Ashcroft has only directed one feature film and not even that one has come out. But he’s already a hot property in Hollywood and has been signed on to direct two major films. Mike White meets the man destined to be New Zealand’s next big movie star.

James Ashcroft couldn’t believe it.

A week after finishing his first feature film, Coming home in the dark, Covid has struck and the world locked up. All these projects, all these film festivals, all these preview nights, all have fallen out of the window.

But Ashcroft sat down well, confident Coming home in the dark, based on a terrifying short story by Owen Marshall, was really good and would survive a delayed release.

He wasn’t wrong.

GoldFish Creative / Supplied James Ashcroft, director of New Zealand feature film Coming Home in the Dark and now set to direct Hollywood blockbusters.

In January of this year, when it finally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, it captured the attention of industry players and filmmakers.

The stylish thriller that was shot at breakneck speed in the middle of winter for very, very little money, Ashcroft recalls, is not set to hit theaters until August, but despite that, the actor, writer and New Zealand director has been wanted by Hollywood.

At the end of April, Ashcroft (Ngti Kahu and Ngpuhi) received an email from his agent in America, saying that the executives of a large studio, Legendary Entertainment, wanted to meet with him.

Legendary has produced a slew of blockbusters including The black Knight, Start, Interstellar, Jurassic World, Straight out of Compton, Mama Mia! Here we go again, BlackKkKlansman and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Ashcroft has produced a handful of shorts, and Coming home in the dark, which was shot over 20 days and cost $ 1.4 million.

GoldFish Creative / Supplied James Ashcroft, right, director of the feature film Coming Home in the Dark, with actor Daniel Gillies.

But when they met online, Legendarys executive vice president Alex Garcia began to mention the big projects they had in the works, including shooting Max Brooks’ bestselling novel in 2020, Devolution, in a movie.

And I was able, quite easily, to reach my library, still in Zoom, recalls Ashcroft, and make a copy of Devolution and say, I know this book very well.

Brooks, the son of Hollywood stars Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft, is also the author of World War Z, which was made into a 2013 film starring Brad Pitt.

While it dealt with zombies, Devolution tells the story of a remote eco-village in Washington state besieged by Sasquatches after an eruption of Mount Rainier.

Ashcroft loved Brooks’ writing, especially World War Z, and when he heard about it Devolution, he pre-ordered a copy on Amazon.

It’s a truly compelling, fascinating and surprising take on folklore and mythology [of Bigfoot]. He’s got a very idiosyncratic style, and it’s filled with tension and suspense and it’s actually very, very scary.

And so when Ashcroft got a chance to speak with the best bosses of Legendarys, he said that they were taken by the clear idea he had for the material, and how this could turn out to be a movie a mix of ‘elements of The Poseidon adventure, jurassic park, and Straw dogs.

Most importantly, Ashcroft believes the studio got to see his passion for the book, and understood that he would faithfully adapt it, retaining what makes it special.

Soon after, Legendary invited Ashcroft and his writing partner, Eli Kent, to adapt the book for the screen, and Ashcroft to direct the film.

Cameron Burnell / Stuff Seasoned New Zealand producer Catherine Fitzgerald has strongly supported James Ashcroft’s efforts to direct his feature debut, albeit from the theater.

And yes, Ashcroft said, I must have pinched myself when this offer came in.

Ashcroft, 43, didn’t follow a normal path to Hollywood.

He grew up around Wellington, studied at Toi Whakaari, the New Zealand School of Drama, and moved on to theater and directing, spending seven years as general manager and artistic director of the Mori Taki Rua theater company.

Catherine Fitzgerald, who helped produce Coming home in the dark, says giving Ashcroft money to make a feature film was a leap of faith for many, given his limited experience in filmmaking.

But she says what he produced with Coming home in the dark is remarkable, and Ashcroft is an extraordinary talent. Absolutely that’s why I got involved.

Another producer on Coming home in the dark, Mike Minogue, said during filming that the way Ashcroft performed on set belied the fact that he had never made a feature film before.

Provided Mike Minogue, who was a producer on Coming Home in the Dark with James Ashcroft.

When things need to change, even at the last minute, it’s a flat line. Totally calm, not attached to it at all, just, okay, if we can’t have this, how do we do?

Minogue, best known for his roles in Wellington Paranormal, What we do in the shadows, and The water cooler, predicts Ashcroft will become a household name.

It’s likely, as Ashcroft is embarking on a career in the United States, working on films with budgets that eclipse what’s available in New Zealand.

He was also signed to direct another Hollywood film, an adaptation of a well-known crime thriller. The project has yet to be officially announced, but filming will begin in the United States in January.

I’m definitely still in shock at how life has changed, and I don’t think I’ll have a break until I find myself on set on day one, Ashcroft says.

But it’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and always aimed for, so it’s incredibly rewarding to start building tangible momentum now.

However, Ashcroft swears he won’t be lost to New Zealand.

He already has the screenplay for the adaptation of another Owen Marshall story, Jenny Pen’s Rule, being bought around the world, including at an elite forum in Cannes in a fortnight.

GoldFish Creative / Supplied James Ashcroft on the set of Coming Home in the Dark, which was set around Wellington in 2019.

And he doesn’t want to uproot his family, his wife, Debbie, and their three young daughters, from their home in Mt Maunganui, to live in America.

To that end, Ashcroft says there might even be a possibility of New Zealand involvement in Devolution.

I’ll cheekily try to convince them to shoot in New Zealand, as we have some wonderful places that I think aren’t too far from the Washington forests where the novels are set.

We’ve got it all right here in New Zealand and we don’t have Covid.

Ashcroft points out that directing large projects overseas is a way for him to continue adapting more intimate works by New Zealand authors to film.

Many of the stories I want to tell come from this land, and they are about this land and our people. But also, these are stories that I believe can stand next to Hollywood blockbusters.

There is as much value, vitality, thrill, scares and comedy in our local backyard stories as there is in any story. So I got involved.

But I also can’t wait to be in a forest to film Bigfoot.