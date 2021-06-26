Entertainment
Marilyn Manson expects to surrender for assault: police
Marilyn manson should go to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has an arrest warrant for his arrest in Gilford, New Hampshire, and is facingtwo counts of Class A Simple Assault. Manson’s attorneys have reached an agreement for the musician to surrender to authorities in Los Angeles to face the warrant, police say.
Gilford Police Chief Tony Burpee in a statement to USA TODAY said his department attorney would forward the warrant to the LAPD detective, who would then arrange a specific date and time for Manson to surrender.
“We have been in a pattern of waiting,” Burpee said in a statement. “We’re just looking for Mr. Warner to surrender on the active warrant so we can continue.”
Manson’s arrest warrants:Marilyn Manson faces arrest warrant for two assault charges at show in New Hampshire
USA TODAY has contacted Manson’s attorney for further details.
Police have said that while Manson should be booked and treated by the LAPD, he will be given a hearing date with New Hampshire District Court.
“If Mr. Warner does surrender in the next few weeks, his first appearance / arraignment will likely be scheduled for mid-August,” Burpee said.
After:Evan Rachel Wood alleges that Marilyn Manson used anti-Semitic language towards her
According to law enforcement, Manson was performing at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, a local outdoor amphitheater, on August 18, 2019, when the assaults allegedly took place. The alleged assaults, which authorities said were not of a sexual nature, involved a videographer in the pit of the stage, who had been contracted out to film the show.
Initially, Manson’s attorney Howard King called the Gilford Police Department’s request “ridiculous” in a May statement to USA TODAY, but added that he and his client “remained committed to cooperating with authorities. , as we have done throughout “.
Manson’s claims:Marilyn Manson denies sexual assault allegations by Game of Thrones star Esm Bianco
In addition to these charges, the beleaguered musician has been charged with assault by several women, including his ex-fiancEvan Rachel Woodand actress of “Game of Thrones”Esm White. In April, Bianco filed a complaint accusing Manson of sexual assault, sexual violence and human trafficking, and in February the “Westworld” star Woodallged Manson “horribly mistreated her” for years. “
Contributor: Charles Trépany
