It’s summer and life is easy | News, Sports, Jobs

ESCANABA – Here are a few reasons why we think Delta County is a great place to live, work and visit during the summer, in no particular order.

Living by the Lake: Nothing compares to the incredible beauty of living on or near the shores of Lake Michigan. From the sandy shores of Little Bay de Noc to our expansive lakeside parks and quiet harbors, Delta County offers some of the best opportunities for boating, fishing, swimming, kayaking and more!

Funfair: Delta County is home to the ever-popular UP State Fair – in fact, it’s Michigan’s ONLY State Fair! Fair week is full of excitement, entertainment and fun for families of all ages. Visit upstatefair.net for updates on Blue-Ribbon Fun scheduled for 2021!

Fantastic Fishing: Delta County’s pristine and well-preserved Bays of Noc offer some of the best fishing in the country, especially during the summer months. Accessing our abundant waters is as easy as stepping onto a fishing pier or stopping at one of the many boat launches scattered throughout the county.

Close Travel: Delta County is centrally located in the UP. This makes it close to many summer outdoor recreational attractions such as hiking trails, waterfalls, lighthouses, and Fayette Historical Park. There is no better time than summer to get out and experience the natural beauty of Delta County.

Perfect Weather: Delta County’s mild climate is hard to compete with. Where else can you have a perfect experience “sunny and 75” day and then put on a sweatshirt to sit around the fire while the evening cools off?

Diverse Trail Network: Delta County’s trail and trail system is second to none in quality and natural beauty. Cyclists, hikers and runners can explore scenic routes in forests, along waterways and near city centers.

Summer meals: The hot season brings back each year selections of seasonal menus to try absolutely in the restaurants; the options for dining in Delta County are plentiful. If you like farm-fresh produce to prepare and enjoy at home or on a picnic in the park, you’ll want to visit the local farmer’s markets in Delta County.

Lively Community: Summer brings out the best of Delta County. It’s an exciting time as almost every week there are festivals, events and fun activities to do as our community celebrates art, music, food, history and more!

Golf Galore: There is no doubt about it, Delta County loves golf. It’s hard not to do that with some fantastic courses in your own backyard. Whether you’re looking for a world-class 18 hole course, a more intimate round of nine, or to ditch clubs and balls for records, Delta County has a course for you.

Music Scene: There are a lot of awesome music festivals and events in Delta County in the summer, and many of them are free or inexpensive. Check the House website for an events calendar for times and locations of the many musical events offered in Delta County.

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce and the 2021 edition of Visit Escanaba of the Delta County Official Travel, Business and Lifestyle Directory have just been released and available on demand. Stop by the new Trade Center building and pick up your copy today. As you flip through the guide pages, you’ll learn all that Delta County has to offer and why we think our waterfront community is a great place to live, work, and visit during the summer – or any season!

———

Vickie Micheau is Executive Director of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce