Kumkum actor Bhagya Zeeshan Khan’s plan to board in bathrobe thwarted by airport staff

TV actor Zeeshan Khan planned to create a Guinness Book of Records by becoming, according to him, the first person to board a flight in a bathrobe. Of course, he was arrested at the airport where staff asked him to dress more appropriately.

The actor posted a short video clip where he is seen walking inside the airport donning a bathrobe. He seemed quite amused that everyone was paying attention to him because of the way he was dressed. In the clip, Zeeshan says he will make history by becoming the first person to travel in a bathrobe flight and that his name will be listed in the Guinness Book of Records.

However, Air India staff foiled his plans and told him that traveling in a bathrobe was not allowed. “This is worn in a bathroom,” we hear one staff member say. “The Air India staff are a disappointment,” Zeeshan says, discouraged as he goes to change.

Surely it gave an airport look out of the box, but unfortunately for Zeeshan it only lasted a short time. The actor has posted numerous photos on Instagram lately, making it clear he’s totally comfortable with the look.

Earlier, the actor opened up about the heartbreaking practice of couch casting in an interview with ETimes. He said: “I believe that every actor at some point in their life has had to face this horrible truth. When you’re here you can’t ignore it – so I think almost everyone has experienced the phenomenon. “

