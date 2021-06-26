Child star Taylor Momsen left Hollywood 10 years ago. See it now.

Depending on when you first saw her, you either know the former child star Taylor momsen as the character of Dr. Seuss with a wacky hairstyle or a moody Brooklyn teenager who wants to fit in with her wealthy Manhattan classmates. Momsen had a stable career in film and television for over a decade, but she quit acting in 2010 and discovered a whole new successful career since leaving Hollywood. Read on to find out more about what Momsen, 27, does today and to see how her look has evolved over the years.

RELATED: See Sloane From Ferris Bueller’s day off Now.

Momsen’s big acting break came when she was just seven years old. In 2000 she performed opposite Jim carrey in How the Grinch stole Christmas like the iconic Cindy Lou Who. Prior to that she had small roles in a few TV shows and in the movie The Prophet’s Game.

In 2020 she said Today to work with Carrey, “I remember he was so kind, so concerned, but so methodical with what he did. Even at that young age, I remember looking at him and saying, ‘I’m looking at an artist. right now at work. ‘”

After How the Grinch stole Christmas, Momsen has had a few other movie roles, appearing in Hansel and Gretel, Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, and We were soldiers. Then she had her big TV break.

For more celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Momsen has been cast as Jenny Humphrey on the CW series Gossip Girl in 2007. Her character was a fashion-loving teenager, who wanted to fit in with her wealthy classmates at a posh private school on New York’s Upper East Side. Momsen left the series after the fourth season, but returned as a guest in the finale two years later. She’s had a few other roles along the way, appearing in films like Paranoid park, Underdog, and Spy schoolBut Gossip Girlwas his last major role.

In a 2016 interview with People, Momsen shared that she didn’t like to be asked about Gossip Girl, although she understood that fans would always know her because of it. “It’s less frustrating if someone recognizes me for it; it’s more frustrating that I’m still being asked about it,” Momsen said. “It’s like someone asking you about junior high. It’s literallyhas beenmy college, so that’s how I feel. It’s such a past life that it’s a strange question to keep asking. “

But How the Grinch stole Christmas always holds a special place in his heart. “People raiseThe grinchfor me a bit, obviously around Christmas, “Momsen saidToday in 2020. “It’s definitely funny now when people don’t realize I played Cindy Lou Who You get the giant reaction of” Can’t believe it’s the same girl in How the Grinch stole Christmas. ‘ And that gives me a huge kick. “

How the Grinch stole Christmasalso helped Momsen find his true passion: making music. She saidTodaythat her favorite memory from the movie was the recording of the song “Where are you, Christmas?““ I will never forget walking into this beautiful studio, with this immaculate console in front of me, putting on headphones and singing into a microphone for the first time, ”Momsen said.“ It was such a defining moment in my life. because it made me say ‘I want to make music for the rest of my life. I love being in a recording studio. ‘”

In 2010, at age 18, Momsen made that dream come true and retired from acting to fully concentrate on music. The year before, she had formed her group The Pretty Reckless while she was still touring Gossip Girl and his actual lifestyle changed as a result. Therefore the Gossip Girl the producers have finished adapt jenny character Therefore.

“It was difficult at one point to write for the old Jenny, we had to write for the new Taylor,” Gossip Girl showrunner Joshua Safran said Vulture in 2017. “Taylor wanted her hair in a way because she was in the band and that was who she was, so we couldn’t dye Taylor’s hair to be Jenny every day, especially when she had events where she was supposed to be Taylor for the weekend. So Jenny had to change. “

RELATED: Actor Adrian Grenier Reveals Why He Left Hollywood For Good.

The Pretty Reckless released their fourth album, Death by rock and roll, earlier this year. Asked about the group’s influences in the 2016People interview, Momsen said: “The Beatles are, first and foremost, my favorite band of all time. I’m going to start with The Beatles, and I’m going to book it with Soundgarden. I like the whole 90s grunge genre, and I’m going to book it with Soundgarden. loves classic rock: that’s where the spectrum is. “

In an interview with People from February of this year, Momsen spoke about his career and explained what she thinks about music in relation to acting. “Acting was a job I loved. But I never fell in love with it,” she admitted. “With music, I wouldn’t know who I am without it. When I got to an age where I could make my own decisions, I quit all my other jobs to focus only on music.”

RELATED: This’ 90s teenager left Hollywood a decade ago. See Leelee Sobieski now.